Top Transfers for 1st-Year Head Coaches in 2022 CFB Season

Colorado State Rams (MWC)

Take your pick, really. Jay Norvell departed Nevada, and a host of players followed him to Colorado State. Wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall combined to record 108 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns with Nevada in 2021.

Fresno State Bulldogs (MWC)

Retaining quarterback Jake Haener was a massive win, but Fresno State—which brought back 2017-19 head coach Jeff Tedford—also added an important defender via the portal. Cameron Lockridge was a key cornerback for Hawai'i, totaling 73 tackles and three interceptions during the last two seasons.

Georgia Southern Eagles (Sun Belt)

USC fired Clay Helton early in the 2021 season, and he's since landed at Georgia Southern. Helton secured a commitment from Kyle Vantrease, who threw for 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in 654 attempts over five seasons at Buffalo.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (MWC)

Given that program legend Timmy Chang is now Hawai'i's head coach, it's only sensible the big-name newcomer is a quarterback. Cammon Cooper played sparingly at Washington State, but the former 4-star prospect will have a chance to compete for the starting job because Chevan Cordeiro transferred to San Jose State.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (Sun Belt)

Billy Napier left for Florida, and Louisiana promoted offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux as the replacement. But as several key players have exited via transfer, Desormeaux isn't diving into the portal. So far, the major addition is Michigan State backup offensive lineman James Ohonba.

Nevada Wolf Pack (MWC)

Sometimes, you take a shot on talent. Darion-Green Warren rarely played for Michigan over the last two seasons, but the cornerback ended the 2020 recruiting cycle as the nation's No. 190 prospect. He's a worthwhile addition for Ken Wilson, who previously spent 24 seasons as an assistant coach or associate athletic director at Nevada before holding roles at Washington State and Oregon since 2013.

Troy Trojans (Sun Belt)

Jon Sumrall, who served as Troy's assistant head coach from 2015 to '17, has returned to the Sun Belt program. RaJae' Johnson-Sanders is joining him. The former junior college All-American caught 23 passes for 394 yards and a touchdown at UAB last season.