3 Ways the Cowboys Can Contain Deebo Samuel in Wild Card Game vs. 49ers

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

If the Dallas Cowboys are to win their wild-card matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, slowing down Deebo Samuel will be crucial.

The 49ers offense brings a few weapons to the table. George Kittle is one of the league's best tight ends and Elijah Mitchell has been a breakout star for them, but Samuel is the team's biggest threat. He finished the season fifth in receiving yards and chipped in another 365 rushing yards.

His record of 1,845 all-purpose yards this season is third in the league behind only Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp.

Given the Cowboys' offensive struggles in recent weeks, the defense is going to have to play well to secure the win. Dan Quinn's group has done pretty well at containing receivers this season, and it hasn't allowed a 100-yard receiver since Week 12 when DeSean Jackson and Hunter Renfrow both eclipsed the mark.

Here are three key factors to ensure the Cowboys keep Samuel's impact to a minimum.