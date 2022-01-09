NFL Playoff Bracket 2022: AFC, NFC Picture and Super Bowl Predictions

3 of 3

Lon Horwedel/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers have, for the majority of this season, been the best team in football.

That is nothing new for Aaron Rodgers and Co., who secured the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs a year ago before losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.

One year earlier, the Pack was dominated by a run-heavy San Francisco 49ers team en route to another disappointing conclusion to the season.

The dissension between Rodgers and the Packers organization is well-documented, and the probable league MVP's future is uncertain at this point. In what may be the last dance for Rodgers and the only organization he has ever known, the future Hall of Famer will finally appear in his second Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes enter the playoffs without home-field advantage for the first time in the reigning AFC champions' dynastic run, but it will not matter. Experience trumps all, and Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu know what it takes to win those big, high-pressure games.

That they have appeared in three straight AFC title games and two Super Bowls gives them an edge over an AFC defined as much by youthful quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Mac Jones as it is the grizzled vets of playoffs yesteryear like Ben Roethlisberger.

There is not only the experience edge but also the on-field product. Sure, Buffalo and Tennessee both whupped up on the Chiefs earlier in the season, but winning a regular-season game and replicating it when the lights are brightest are two different things.

Unfortunately for Mahomes, a stronger Packers defense will lead to a second consecutive Super Bowl disappointment.

The former league MVP committed more turnovers in 2021 than any other year of his career. Thirteen interceptions and nine fumbles have put the Chiefs in positions they had not previously encountered over the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, the Packers are plus-13 in turnover ratio, good enough for third in the league behind Dallas and Indianapolis. Mahomes would likely find himself trying to do too much, creating opportunities for the Packers to pick him off or force a fumble, allowing Rodgers to get the ball back and put the game out of reach.

In what would likely be a shootout between two of the most gifted quarterbacks of this or any generation, Rodgers would ride supreme confidence and one of the better defenses he has ever played with to a second NFL championship.

Super Bowl LVI Prediction: Packers defeat Chiefs 38-28