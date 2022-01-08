Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 18

1 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

New England has a rooting interest in the first game on the Week 18 slate.

The Patriots need the Denver Broncos to spring an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs to hopefully start the domino effect that leads to the No. 1 seed.

Kansas City experienced some hiccups on the road this season, including its Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs needed overtime to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 15, and they fell to the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans earlier in the season.

Denver is nowhere close to the quality of the playoff contenders that beat Kansas City, but it may have a vulnerable team in front of it.

The Broncos will play with nothing to lose, and they have the potential to put the Chiefs defense under pressure with the running back tandem of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams.

A Denver victory would allow the Patriots to turn their rooting focus to two AFC teams on Sunday afternoon. A Kansas City win ends New England's hopes of earning the No. 1 seed.