Army All-American Bowl 2022: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

Eric Gay/Associated Press

For more than two decades, top high school football seniors have been invited to the Alamodome in San Antonio to participate in the Army All-American Bowl.

This year's game is set to air live Saturday at noon ET on NBC. The players are split into East and West All-Star teams and will face off before beginning their college careers this fall.

While many of the players taking part have already made college decisions (and some even sent in their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December), there will be some uncommitted recruits among the participants.

Over the years, there have been a lot of players who played in this game and then went on to have successful careers. The MVP of the 2020 game was Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing quarterback at Alabama this season.

The full rosters for this year's Army All-American Bowl can be found at NBCSports.com.

Here's a closer look at several of the top players who will feature in this year's game.