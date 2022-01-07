Army All-American Bowl 2022: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top Recruits

Army All-American Bowl 2022: Date, TV Schedule, Rosters and Top RecruitsJanuary 7, 2022
For more than two decades, top high school football seniors have been invited to the Alamodome in San Antonio to participate in the Army All-American Bowl.
This year's game is set to air live Saturday at noon ET on NBC. The players are split into East and West All-Star teams and will face off before beginning their college careers this fall.
While many of the players taking part have already made college decisions (and some even sent in their national letters of intent during the early signing period in December), there will be some uncommitted recruits among the participants.
Over the years, there have been a lot of players who played in this game and then went on to have successful careers. The MVP of the 2020 game was Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing quarterback at Alabama this season.
The full rosters for this year's Army All-American Bowl can be found at NBCSports.com.
Here's a closer look at several of the top players who will feature in this year's game.
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
The top-rated recruit in this year's Army All-American Bowl is Cade Klubnik, a 5-star quarterback out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.
He's the No. 1 QB and No. 18 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings, and he's already signed to play at Clemson.
Klubnik could end up as the Tigers' next star signal-caller, although he may not immediately get playing time upon his arrival. DJ Uiagalelei will be back in 2022 for his junior season, although he didn't put up huge numbers in his first year as the starter this season.
Regardless of when Klubnik first takes the field for Clemson, he should put on an entertaining show while playing for the West team on Saturday. He's been impressing with his throws during practices this week.
After Clemson had a bit of a down season in 2021 (by its lofty standards), Klubnik could help lead the Tigers back to the national championship picture in the near future. He's an exciting player who could even end up earning MVP honors at the Army All-American Bowl this weekend.
Marvin Jones Jr., DE, Georgia
Entering the early signing period last month, Marvin Jones Jr. was still considering several of the top programs in the country, including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and USC.
However, he picked the Bulldogs and sent in his NLI to join their program in December. Now, the 6'4½", 245-pound edge-rusher will take the field for the first time as a Georgia signee when he plays for the East team in the Army All-American Bowl.
Jones, who currently attends American Heritage School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the top defensive prospect who will be playing in Saturday's game. He is the No. 2 edge-rusher and No. 22 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings.
According to Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Jones is slated to be one of the four starters on the East's defensive line on Saturday. So, it should be intriguing to see how he fares against the top West offensive linemen and how much pressure he can generate with a ton of talented players on the field.
Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Uncommitted
Of the uncommitted recruits playing on Saturday, Josh Conerly Jr. has the potential to be the best college player among the group.
A 6'5", 275-pound tackle out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, he is the No. 3 OT and No. 23 overall recruit in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports composite rankings.
Conerly announced his top six schools on Monday, and he's still deciding between Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington. The 247Sports Crystal Ball currently has the Wolverines and the Huskies as the leaders to land the 5-star tackle.
It seems likely the Seattle native will soon be making a college decision, and it will be interesting to see how dominant he can be while going up against some of the top defensive recruits in the 2022 class on Saturday.