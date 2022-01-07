B/R NBA Power Rankings: Suns Rise, Warriors Lose Hold on Top Spot

B/R NBA Power Rankings: Suns Rise, Warriors Lose Hold on Top SpotJanuary 7, 2022
There's a bit of a shake-up at the top of this week's power rankings, mostly because the Golden State Warriors are starting to look mortal.
This week, they beat the Jazz in Utah, but they've lost three of their last five and Stephen Curry is in an ice-cold shooting stretch that may finally be catching up with the team.
Of course, it's just January. There's plenty of time for the Warriors to right the ship, especially with Klay Thompson due back soon. But this week offered plenty of reminders that there are multiple bona fide contenders in the NBA.
The Phoenix Suns did enough to assume the best record in the league. Kyrie Irving made his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Indiana Pacers. The Utah Jazz keep scoring at a rate that no one else can even sniff. And the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls remain threats in the Central Division. Even the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat may be able to threaten that tier of contenders.
For almost everyone else, 2021-22 remains something of a health-and-safety-protocol-induced nightmare, but several teams seem to be finding the other side of that struggle too. Things are looking up for much of the NBA.
30. Detroit Pistons
Previous Rank: 30
Record: 7-30
Net Rating: -9.9
The Detroit Pistons sidetracked the tank a bit with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Monday, but they very much looked the part of "worst team in the league" on Wednesday and Thursday.
After getting blasted by the Charlotte Hornets by 29 points, the Pistons lost by 30 to the Memphis Grizzlies the next day.
On the bright side, despite a 5-of-19 performance against Memphis, Cade Cunningham is starting to show off the playmaking wing upside that got him drafted first overall. In his last six games, he's averaging 8.3 assists.
29. Orlando Magic
Previous Rank: 29
Record: 7-32
Net Rating: -9.6
There's a fairly obvious and consistent theme for this season that has developed for the Orlando Magic. The young, promising starters play well, but the team loses.
On Wednesday, Cole Anthony had 26 points and was plus-one in a 10-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Franz Wagner added 15 points, and Wendell Carter Jr. went for 12 points, 10 boards and three dimes.
When all three have been on the floor this season, Orlando is plus-2.3 points per 100 possessions.
And really, that's probably the ideal for a team in Orlando's position. Playoff contention is fun, but a shot at another prospect in the lottery, especially one that includes Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith, offers more long-term benefits.
28. Houston Rockets
Previous Rank: 28
Record: 11-28
Net Rating: -7.7
Using "roller coaster" to describe an up-and-down stretch for a team or player is one of sports' most overused cliches. But it's tough to think of a situation that fits the cliche better than Kevin Porter Jr.'s week.
On Saturday, KPJ left the Houston Rockets' arena at halftime of a loss to the Denver Nuggets after a confrontation with coaches in the locker room. He was then suspended by the team for Monday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Then, in his first game back, he hit a dribble pull-up three at the buzzer to beat the Washington Wizards and finish with nine points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals Wednesday.
27. Oklahoma City Thunder
Previous Rank: 27
Record: 13-24
Net Rating: -7.3
The losses keep piling up for the Oklahoma City Thunder (they've dropped four of their last five), but mid-rebuild seasons are all about looking for flashes of potential from young members of the core.
Teenager Josh Giddey and 23-year-old Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have offered plenty.
For Giddey, emerging from health and safety protocols with a record-breaking triple-double had to be enticing for fans. One season after LaMelo Ball set the standard for youngest player to log a triple-double, Giddey had a 17-point, 14-assist, 13-rebound performance against the Dallas Mavericks. OKC lost, but Giddey was a plus-six in the game.
SGA, meanwhile, is averaging 25.4 points and 5.4 assists over his last 10 appearances. And over the entire season, when he's on the floor with Giddey and Mike Muscala, the Thunder are plus-5.2 points per 100 possessions.
26. Portland Trail Blazers
Previous Rank: 26
Record: 14-23
Net Rating: -4.6
The Portland Trail Blazers feel like they're teetering on the edge of a 2019-20 Golden State Warriors-esque gap year. The losses keep rolling in, and Damian Lillard's abdominal injury is going to keep him out through at least January 9.
If things keep heading south, the possibility of shutting Lillard down long term might have to be entertained.
In the meantime, 22-year-old Anfernee Simons is either upping his trade value or making the case that he should be a fixture of whatever the next version of the Blazers looks like.
Over the last two games (both missed by Lillard), Simons has averaged 35.5 points and 7.0 assists while shooting 14-of-26 from three.
25. New Orleans Pelicans
Previous Rank: 25
Record: 14-25
Net Rating: -4.7
The New Orleans Pelicans picked up an important win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Granted, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green weren't in the lineup for Golden State, but the Pelicans will take wins however they can get them right now.
And after going 6-4 in their last 10, it's starting to look like they have a real shot at the play-in tournament, whether Zion Williamson ever returns or not.
Over that stretch, New Orleans is plus-24.0 points per 100 possessions when Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham and Jonas Valanciunas are all on the floor.
24. Sacramento Kings
Previous Rank: 24
Record: 16-24
Net Rating: -4.2
In theory, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should be able to play together. The former is a lightning-quick slasher who can get to the rim against just about anyone. The latter is more about craft and pace, and he can shoot well enough to command attention outside and pull defenders away from Fox's drives.
In reality, the Sacramento Kings are minus-5.8 points per 100 possessions when both are on the floor. And even in one of the rare occasions in which both played well in the same game, Sacramento lost at home to an Atlanta Hawks squad playing without Trae Young.
It's probably still too early to cut bait on this pairing, but if some team makes the right offer for Fox ahead of the deadline, the Kings might have to listen.
23. Indiana Pacers
Previous Rank: 20
Record: 14-25
Net Rating: -0.4
Lance Stephenson gave the Indiana Pacers a much-needed boost of energy against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, scoring 20 points in the first quarter and helping his team build a 19-point lead by the third quarter.
Unfortunately, even one of the best games of Stephenson's career wasn't enough to chase away the Pacers' demons.
On the season, Indiana's net rating of minus-0.4 isn't far from average. But in the clutch (defined by the league as the final five minutes of games within five points), the Pacers are a 29th-ranked minus-27.8 per 100 possessions.
22. New York Knicks
Previous Rank: 23
Record: 19-20
Net Rating: -1.1
The New York Knicks may finally be generating some positive momentum. After Thursday's victory over the Boston Celtics, they've won five of their last seven. And they're starting to defend like the team that secured home-court advantage for the first round of the 2021 postseason.
Over this stretch, the 103.1 points per 100 possessions New York has allowed ranks third in the league. And if Thursday is any indication, one of their offseason acquisitions may be ready to supplement that defense with a little firepower.
Against the Celtics, Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 points on 15-of-25 shooting (including 10-of-14 from three). Over the same seven-game stretch detailed above, Fournier is shooting 46.7 percent from three.
21. San Antonio Spurs
Previous Rank: 21
Record: 15-22
Net Rating: +0.7
The San Antonio Spurs halted a four-game losing streak on Wednesday, beating the Celtics in Boston, 99-97.
And though Dejounte Murray's return with 22 points, 12 assists, nine boards and three steals had plenty to do with the upset, steady play from Jakob Poeltl inside has been a common theme in Spurs wins this season.
Poeltl had eight points, 14 boards and a block against the Celtics and was a team-high plus-five on the night.
On the season, the Spurs are plus-1.2 points per 100 possessions with Poeltl on the floor and minus-1.2 with him off.
20. Boston Celtics
Previous Rank: 19
Record: 18-21
Net Rating: +0.7
After losing Thursday's game to the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics have now dropped five of seven. And they've had both of the Jays in each of the last two losses.
Individually, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had plenty of highs throughout the season. Brown has averaged 28.8 in his last 10. And Tatum is at 23.3 over the same stretch (though his shooting efficiency has been abysmal).
But over the course of the entire season, when both are on the floor, Boston is scoring just 105.9 points per 100 possessions, well shy of the league average of 109.7.
There's obviously plenty of talent within that top two, but it's becoming increasingly clear that they may need a more traditional table-setting playmaker to create shots and run the offense.
19. Denver Nuggets
Previous Rank: 18
Record: 18-18
Net Rating: -0.7
In fairness to the Denver Nuggets, any team would be in pretty serious trouble without its second- and third-best players.
As long as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are out, Denver is going to struggle. But over the last few weeks, there have been several nights where it looked like everyone outside of Nikola Jokic was almost helpless.
This season, Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 14.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists in just 32.7 minutes. He leads the league in wins over replacement player, while the next Nugget on that list (Will Barton) is 87th.
18. Washington Wizards
Previous Rank: 17
Record: 19-19
Net Rating: -2.1
Like much of the middle of the NBA this season, the Washington Wizards are consistently inconsistent. Every time it looks like they might be generating a little momentum, they have a stinker (or a few) like Wednesday's home loss to the Houston Rockets.
On the bright side, two of the team's most important offensive players are starting to warm up. And if the Wizards can ever rediscover their defensive mojo from early in the season, while Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal maintain their recent production, Washington should get back on track.
Over the last five games, Kuzma is averaging 27.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. In the same stretch, Beal is at 29.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
17. Los Angeles Clippers
Previous Rank: 12
Record: 19-20
Net Rating: -0.7
After a 1-3 week, it seems like the Los Angeles Clippers are really starting to feel the absence of Paul George, who's out with an elbow injury.
There's still a decent amount of talent available on the roster. Marcus Morris, Reggie Jackson, Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum have all had their moments this season. And they still have the versatility to play a lot of the small-ball lineups that have served them well over the last couple of seasons.
But everyone who's playing now is best suited for a third or fourth guy sort of role, and no one has really shown an ability to rise to No. 1 in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and George.
16. Atlanta Hawks
Previous Rank: 13
Record: 17-20
Net Rating: +0.3
After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the sub-.500 Atlanta Hawks feel like one of this season's bigger disappointments.
And Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers felt like something of a microcosm of the entire season.
Despite Trae Young going for 56 points, 14 assists and 2021-22's highest game score for any player ("...a rough measure of a player's productivity for a single game," according to Basketball Reference), Atlanta lost to a Trail Blazers squad without Damian Lillard.
On the year, the Hawks are plus-2.4 points per 100 possessions with Young on the floor and minus-4.5 with him off.
15. Minnesota Timberwolves
Previous Rank: 16
Record: 18-20
Net Rating: -0.2
It's been an up-and-down season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they finally got all three of their primary offensive weapons back into the lineup this week.
In the 16 minutes in which Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell shared the floor in Wednesday's win over OKC, the Wolves were plus-14. That brought the season-long net rating for that trio up to a stellar plus-14.7.
With Russell setting the table and KAT and Edwards scoring at all three levels, Minnesota can look, at times, like an offensive juggernaut. But the secret to that trio's success might actually be the defense provided by Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt. When those three join the Big Three, the Wolves allow just 86.4 points per 100 possessions.
14. Los Angeles Lakers
Previous Rank: 22
Record: 20-19
Net Rating: -0.9
Things are starting to look up for the Los Angeles Lakers, who've won four of their last five and are getting production that seems like it should be impossible for a lead playmaker in his age-37 season.
Over his last 15 games, LeBron is averaging 30.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 3.1 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks. Oh, and he's shooting 55.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. A lot of the big performances came in losses, but some of the supporting cast is finally starting to catch up.
During the 4-1 stretch, Malik Monk is averaging 20.8 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three.
13. Charlotte Hornets
Previous Rank: 11
Record: 20-19
Net Rating: -0.8
Kelly Oubre Jr. went off for 32 points in 24 minutes in Wednesday's blowout win over the Detroit Pistons, and a trend may be developing for him and the Charlotte Hornets.
When Oubre scores at least 20 points, the Hornets are 9-5. They're 11-14 in all other games.
With LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges in the starting lineup, there's plenty of firepower there. It's the extra punch off the bench that makes Charlotte especially difficult to beat.
12. Toronto Raptors
Previous Rank: 14
Record: 18-17
Net Rating: +1.0
In 2021-22, it's obviously far from unique for a team to be impacted by a lack of availability for players all over the roster, and that's certainly been true of the Toronto Raptors.
But Toronto's most important players have been filtering back into the lineup of late, and the Raptors are suddenly on a four-game winning streak.
During this run, Fred VanVleet is averaging 29.5 points and 6.5 assists. Pascal Siakam is adding 24.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists. And OG Anunoby is at 19.0 points.
That was the presumed top three for Toronto coming into this season, but they've only appeared in seven games together. If the Raptors can keep them on the floor, they'll likely keep climbing up the standings.
11. Dallas Mavericks
Previous Rank: 15
Record: 20-18
Net Rating: +1.7
Right when Kristaps Porzingis entered health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic returned and looked rejuvenated after missing 10 games.
He's struggled from the field, but Luka is averaging 20.3 points, 11.0 assists and 8.0 rebounds in his three appearances since re-entering the lineup. More importantly, he's plus-23 over those three games, and the Dallas Mavericks are 3-0.
Prior to this recent run, Dallas was a concerning minus-5.5 points per 100 possessions with Luka on the floor and plus-5.3 with him off.
10. Philadelphia 76ers
Previous Rank: 10
Record: 21-16
Net Rating: +1.3
The Philadelphia 76ers have won five straight (and six of their last seven) and are back in the hunt for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
During this seven-game stretch, Philly's plus-10.5 net rating leads the NBA.
And Joel Embiid has played like an MVP candidate through all of those contests. In those seven outings, he's averaging 33.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
9. Cleveland Cavaliers
Previous Rank: 9
Record: 21-17
Net Rating: +5.2
Injuries, health and safety protocols and a regression on the defensive end all contributed to a 2-5 record and a slide down the Eastern Conference standings for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Over this stretch, the 114.0 points per 100 possessions surrendered by Cleveland ranks 20th in the league.
Of course, Evan Mobley missed two of those games. Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland each missed four. And Ricky Rubio went down with a season-ending torn ACL.
That last note is obviously the most troubling. If this season's numbers are any indication, the acquisition of Rajon Rondo isn't going to make up for Rubio's loss, but health for everyone else should still ensure a playoff berth. When Garland, Mobley and Allen have been on the floor without Rubio, the Cavs have been plus-5.0 points per 100 possessions (76th percentile).
8. Miami Heat
Previous Rank: 7
Record: 24-15
Net Rating: +3.8
For years, the San Antonio Spurs were known as the team that could find and transform seemingly any fringe NBA talent into a solid role player. Now, the Miami Heat may have assumed that mantle.
The latest discovery is Max Strus, who went undrafted in 2019 after playing two seasons at Division II Lewis University and another two at DePaul.
Now, after a season and change in Miami's developmental system, Strus appears to have taken Duncan Robinson's starting spot and is averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 threes while shooting 46.3 percent from three over his last six games.
7. Memphis Grizzlies
Previous Rank: 8
Record: 26-14
Net Rating: +3.7
The Memphis Grizzlies are on a seven-game winning streak, and Ja Morant seems intent on backing up Desmond Bane's suggestion that he may be the best point guard in the league.
During the streak, Morant is averaging 29.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He's a team-high plus-118 in 223 minutes.
And this run has pulled his box plus/minus up to 6.4 (BPM "is a basketball box score-based metric that estimates a basketball player’s contribution to the team when that player is on the court," according to Basketball Reference). That's well within shouting distance of Stephen Curry's 6.9 (the current high for point guards).
6. Milwaukee Bucks
Previous Rank: 4
Record: 25-15
Net Rating: +4.0
Just when it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks might finally have a stretch of basketball in which the team was mostly whole, Giannis Antetokounmpo had to leave the lineup with a non-COVID illness.
After losing to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, the Bucks' net rating without Giannis on the floor fell to minus-4.3. They're plus-10.6 points per 100 possessions when he plays.
You probably can't pin that swing or Wednesday's loss on Jrue Holiday, though. With or without Giannis, he looks like Milwaukee's second All-Star this season. After going for 15 points and 12 assists Wednesday, his averages are at 18.4 and 6.7.
5. Brooklyn Nets
Previous Rank: 6
Record: 24-12
Net Rating: +3.0
Kevin Durant had 39 points (on 15-of-24 shooting), eight boards and seven assists in the Brooklyn Nets' win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but he somehow wasn't the story.
"It was amazing to have [Kyrie Irving] out there," KD told reporters of his teammate's season debut. "I missed his presence in the locker room, his energy around the team. His game is just so beautiful. It makes the game so much easier for everybody out there. … The game of basketball is happy to have him back."
Despite not playing since June, Irving looked very much like his old self playing off Durant and James Harden. He had 22 points, was plus-16 and hit several of his patented mid-range pull-ups.
With his dynamic offensive ability in the lineup for road games, it's hard to imagine many teams being able to score with the Nets.
4. Chicago Bulls
Previous Rank: 5
Record: 25-10
Net Rating: +3.9
After owning New Year's Eve (and Day) with buzzer-beating threes in back-to-back games, DeMar DeRozan dropped 29 in a win over the Orlando Magic. And his Chicago Bulls have now won eight straight, a streak that coincided perfectly with DeRozan's return from health and safety protocols.
Since his return, DeRozan has put up 28.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. He's been on the right side of the plus-minus ledger in seven of those eight games. And that production, in combination with the drama of his game-winners and Chicago's rise to the top seed in the East, has officially pushed DeRozan into MVP contention.
He's up to ninth in Basketball Reference's MVP Tracker ("…based on a model built using previous voting results…") and has the sixth-best odds on FanDuel.
3. Utah Jazz
Previous Rank: 2
Record: 28-10
Net Rating: +9.8
Even without Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles on Wednesday, the Utah Jazz were able to overcome a monster triple-double from Nikola Jokic to beat the Nuggets in Denver.
Part of what makes them so dangerous in the regular season is their depth of shooting. Whether it's Donovan Mitchell, Gobert or Mike Conley sitting out, there's generally enough firepower (and players capable of hot streaks) from the outside to tilt the math in their favor.
On Wednesday, it was Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gay who really moved the needle. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting, while Gay added 18 and shot 4-of-7 from three.
2. Golden State Warriors
Previous Rank: 1
Record: 29-9
Net Rating: +8.7
A well-chronicled concern for the Golden State Warriors of late is wildly uncharacteristic inefficiency from Stephen Curry.
After scoring just 14 points on 5-of-24 shooting (including 1-of-9 from three) in Wednesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Curry is down to 26.8 points with a 42.0 field-goal percentage and a 38.8 three-point percentage. Over his last 16 games, those shooting percentages are 36.7 and 34.7.
Still, even during the extended cold streak, Golden State is plus-8.0 points per 100 possessions with Curry on the floor and minus-6.6 with him off. The mere threat of his outside shooting bends defenses and makes life much easier for his teammates.
Now, he could use someone who'd make life easier for him. Fortunately, it looks like Klay Thompson could make his debut Sunday after two-plus seasons on the injury report.
1. Phoenix Suns
Previous Rank: 3
Record: 30-8
Net Rating: +7.8
The Phoenix Suns claimed the best record in the NBA on Thursday. But they didn't exactly seize that distinction as much as back into it. Phoenix is 4-3 in its last seven, while the Golden State Warriors have lost three of five.
Still, the Suns deserve credit for their consistency. Recent losses notwithstanding, Phoenix feels like one of the most predictable teams in the league (in a good way).
Chris Paul is going to command good execution, Devin Booker getting to 20 feels like a given on most nights and Deandre Ayton can dominate the paint on both ends. After that, the Suns have a few multipositional forwards who fill in all the gaps.