B/R NBA Power Rankings: Suns Rise, Warriors Lose Hold on Top Spot

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There's a bit of a shake-up at the top of this week's power rankings, mostly because the Golden State Warriors are starting to look mortal.

This week, they beat the Jazz in Utah, but they've lost three of their last five and Stephen Curry is in an ice-cold shooting stretch that may finally be catching up with the team.

Of course, it's just January. There's plenty of time for the Warriors to right the ship, especially with Klay Thompson due back soon. But this week offered plenty of reminders that there are multiple bona fide contenders in the NBA.

The Phoenix Suns did enough to assume the best record in the league. Kyrie Irving made his debut for the Brooklyn Nets against the Indiana Pacers. The Utah Jazz keep scoring at a rate that no one else can even sniff. And the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls remain threats in the Central Division. Even the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat may be able to threaten that tier of contenders.

For almost everyone else, 2021-22 remains something of a health-and-safety-protocol-induced nightmare, but several teams seem to be finding the other side of that struggle too. Things are looking up for much of the NBA.