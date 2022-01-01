Winners and Losers of the College Football New Year's Day Bowl Games

1 of 6

When Mike Gundy received the Gatorade bath following Oklahoma State's 37-35 improbable comeback win over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, it had to be extra special.

This was not only about history, but also redemption for his Cowboys.

The Pokes erased a 28-7 deficit by scoring just before halftime, nabbing a quick-strike touchdown to shave the margin to seven on the opening second-half drive and then tying things late in the third before taking control. It was the largest comeback in school history.

Prior to the big-stage win for a program needing one, Oklahoma State's largest comeback was a 20-point rally against Colorado in 1979.

But Saturday had to be extra special for other reasons. Gundy's program needed a jolt of positivity after losing to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.

A defense that carried the Cowboys all season and led the Big 12 endured the departure of coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for the same job at Ohio State, and then they were shredded by Jack Coan and the Irish in an embarrassing first half.

Thanks to huge games from Malcolm Rodriguez, Kolby Harvell-Peel and others, they reached down and pulled out plenty of second-half pride, shutting out the Irish until a late desperation touchdown shaved the lead to the final margin before a failed onside kick ended the threat.

Finally, there was quarterback Spencer Sanders. After throwing four picks against the Bears in the league title game, the dual-threat signal-caller was the catalyst in the win, throwing for 371 yards and four scores (three to Tay Martin) and rushing for 125 more.

It took all those guys to rally and keep Notre Dame's January misery fresh.