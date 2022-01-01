Wan'dale Robinson Shines as Kentucky Edges Past Iowa to Win 2022 Citrus Bowl

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Kentucky secured its fourth straight bowl victory Saturday with a 20-17 Citrus Bowl win over Iowa.

Down four in the final few minutes, Wan'Dale Robinson and Chris Rodriguez Jr. came through with great individual efforts to put the Wildcats on top:

Rodriguez scored two touchdowns while Robinson had 170 receiving yards to key the Wildcats offense at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kentucky seemingly had complete control of the game early with a 13-3 halftime lead while allowing little defensively. Iowa couldn't produce much without star running back Tyler Goodson, who opted out of the game.

A second-half run gave the Hawkeyes the 17-13 lead, but it wouldn't last as Kentucky fought back for the dramatic win.

The Wildcats improved to 10-3, reaching double-digit wins for the second time in the last four years under Mark Stoops. The team won 10 games in a season just twice in school history before 2018.

Iowa (10-4) was also seeking its fourth straight bowl win but fell short after Spencer Petras threw three interceptions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.