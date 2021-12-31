Giants' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Going into Week 17, there are six teams within one game of each other vying for six important spots.

No, we're not talking about the wild-card races. We're referring to the NFL draft order. While some teams are trying to put their best product on the field to make the postseason, the league's downtrodden are just hoping to make some progress and hopefully improve their draft stock.

The New York Giants are among those teams and are set up to be winners either way Sunday. They currently own the No. 5 pick. They are set to play the Chicago Bears, who are slated to be on the clock at No. 8 but dealt the pick to the Giants in order to get Justin Fields in last season's draft.

So even with a win Sunday, the Giants will be improving the draft stock of their later pick, which would tie the teams' records at 5-11.

Of course, there are some other games that could improve the stock of both picks. Here's a look at three results Giants fans should be pulling for in Week 17.