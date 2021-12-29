Cotton Bowl 2021: Examining Key Stats, Matchups for Cincinnati vs. Alabama

2 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Alabama lost one of its top wide receivers in the SEC Championship Game when junior John Metchie III suffered a left ACL tear that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Now, junior Jameson Williams will be the Crimson Tide's clear top WR for the Cotton Bowl, and they could be counting on him to have a big game to help power their offense.

Williams is having an impressive debut season at Alabama after transferring from Ohio State, where he spent his first two years of college. In 13 games for the Crimson Tide, he has 68 receptions for 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's had more than 100 yards seven times, including in the SEC Championship Game when he had seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

That performance proved that Williams could excel against a top-tier defense, as Georgia's unit had been the most dominant in the country all season. Now, Williams will face another test going up against Cincinnati, which has had one of the best pass defenses in the country this year.

It's likely that Williams will be covered by either junior cornerback Ahmad Gardner or graduate cornerback Coby Bryant. Both are difficult matchups, as Gardner was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and Bryant won the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top defensive back.

"I see a lot of technique. Those guys have two different styles," Williams said, per Kirk McNair of 247Sports.com. "They like to press, press big. I see a lot of things. Very talented DBs."

Williams is a tough wide receiver to cover, even for cornerbacks as talented as Gardner and Bryant. So it's possible Williams will have another big showing, considering he's one of the top playmakers that the Bearcats have faced this year.

But if Cincinnati is successful in limiting Williams' production, then Alabama may have to rely on some younger, less experienced receivers to fill the void created by Metchie's absence. That won't be the case, though, if Williams can win his matchup against Gardner and/or Bryant.