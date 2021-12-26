College Football Bowl Picks 2021-22: Odds and Predictions for Every Game

0 of 3

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The level of bowl season drama is about to skyrocket.

Other than one busy Saturday, the postseason schedule has included no more than two games on a day. Beginning Tuesday, however, five straight days will feature four-plus matchups—highlighted by the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Eve.

And you probably know what that means: It's prediction time! We're looking ahead to the 26 bowls remaining on the slate before the national championship game.

All picks, seen in italics, are made against the spread (ATS) and based on the latest odds from DraftKings.