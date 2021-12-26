College Football Bowl Picks 2021-22: Odds and Predictions for Every GameDecember 26, 2021
College Football Bowl Picks 2021-22: Odds and Predictions for Every Game
The level of bowl season drama is about to skyrocket.
Other than one busy Saturday, the postseason schedule has included no more than two games on a day. Beginning Tuesday, however, five straight days will feature four-plus matchups—highlighted by the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Eve.
And you probably know what that means: It's prediction time! We're looking ahead to the 26 bowls remaining on the slate before the national championship game.
All picks, seen in italics, are made against the spread (ATS) and based on the latest odds from DraftKings.
Dec. 27-29 Bowls
Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 27): Western Michigan (-7) vs. Nevada
Military Bowl (Dec. 27): Boston College (-3) vs. East Carolina
Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 28): Houston vs. Auburn (-2.5)
First Responder Bowl (Dec. 28): Air Force vs. Louisville (-1.5)
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28): Mississippi State (-9.5) vs. Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28): UCLA vs. NC State (-1)
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 28): West Virginia vs. Minnesota (-5)
Fenway Bowl (Dec. 29): SMU vs. Virginia (-2)
Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29): Maryland (-3.5) vs. Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29): Clemson (-1) vs. Iowa State
Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29): Oregon vs. Oklahoma (-4.5)
Top Games to Watch
Do you like revenge games? Mississippi State boss Mike Leach takes on Texas Tech, the program he coached for 10 years before an accusation of player mistreatment led to his dismissal in 2009. It's the first time Leach has faced Texas Tech since then.
The final day of this stretch is packed with intrigue.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall announced earlier in December that he will resign after the Fenway Bowl. Clemson and Iowa State both entered the season with enormous expectations but are ending in the Cheez-It Bowl. And, most notably, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is returning to the sideline to lead the Sooners against Oregon, which will also have an interim coach after Mario Cristobal's departure.
Dec. 30-31 Bowls
Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30): North Carolina (-9) vs. South Carolina
Music City Bowl (Dec. 30): Tennessee (-4.5) vs. Purdue
Peach Bowl (Dec. 30): Pitt vs. Michigan State (-2.5)
Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 30): Wisconsin (-6.5) vs. Arizona State
Gator Bowl (Dec. 31): Wake Forest (-14) vs. Rutgers
Sun Bowl (Dec. 31): Washington State vs. Miami (pick)
Arizona Bowl (Dec. 31): Central Michigan vs. Boise State (-8)
Cotton Bowl (Dec. 31): Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-13.5)
Orange Bowl (Dec. 31): Georgia (-7.5) vs. Michigan
Top Games to Watch
No surprise here, right? The final two matchups on New Year's Eve—the Cotton and Orange Bowls—are the national semifinals, and college football fans will be glued to the games.
Cincinnati, the lone undefeated team remaining this year, is the first Group of Five program to reach the CFP in its eight-season history. Alabama, meanwhile, is aiming to pad its dynasty with a second straight championship and seventh title since 2009.
In the nightcap, Georgia is a considerable favorite over Michigan. The underdogs, however, won't be lacking confidence after destroying Iowa and cruising to a Big Ten championship.
Jan. 1-4 Bowls
Outback Bowl (Jan. 1): Penn State (-1) vs. Arkansas
Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame (-2.5)
Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1): Iowa vs. Kentucky (-3)
Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Utah vs. Ohio State (-6.5)
Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Baylor vs. Ole Miss (-1)
Texas Bowl (Jan. 4): LSU vs. Kansas State (-3.5)
Top Games to Watch
New Year's Eve features bowl season's most meaningful games, but New Year's Day is loaded with entertaining matchups. Along with a pair of Big Ten vs. SEC clashes in the Outback and Citrus Bowls, the slate features three high-profile contests.
Oklahoma State and Notre Dame—who both narrowly missed the CFP—square off in the Fiesta Bowl. Utah is making its first trip to the Rose Bowl and is set to take on Ohio State, which trails only USC in all-time victories in Pasadena.
The final showdown, the Sugar Bowl, is also the sendoff for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a top 2022 NFL draft prospect.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.