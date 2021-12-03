Virginia HC Bronco Mendenhall to Step Down After Cavaliers' Bowl Game

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

University of Virginia head football coach Bronco Mendenhall said a desire to "reinvent" himself led to his decision to step down from leading the Cavaliers' program at season's end.

Mendenhall explained Thursday's announcement came after a week of self-reflection, and he added he was not influenced by UVA athletic director Carla Williams or university president Jim Ryan, who both asked him to stay, per Hank Kurz Jr. of the Associated Press.

"I would love to say there's been this buildup and a long amount of epiphanies and thought, but clearly this week there was a sense of clarity to me that I needed to step back from college football and reassess, renew, reframe and reinvent, with my wife as a partner, our future and the next chapter of our lives," Mendenhall said.

He added: "It's just a chance after 31 years straight to step back ... and reinvent myself and our family and our purpose. Holly, my wife, is a little shocked, too."

