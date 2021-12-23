Ranking Celtics' Biggest Strengths Through 2 Months

0 of 3

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have spent the first two months of the 2021-22 NBA season waiting on their breakthrough.

The waiting continues.

Wednesday night's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers pushed the Shamrocks' record to an even .500: 16 wins and 16 losses. They have yet to have a winning or losing streak stretch longer than three games.

Boston has talent, but it hasn't always been available and hasn't always meshed the way it could. The team's season, just as it was last term, is defined more by frustration than anything.

Amid the maddening inconsistency, though, some strengths have risen to the surface. We're here to spotlight and rank the top three.