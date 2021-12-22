3 Things Packers Must Avoid to Clinch NFC's No. 1 Seed

0 of 3

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers came away from Week 15 as the biggest winner in any playoff race.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. secured the first playoff berth of the 2021 season by clinching the NFC North title with a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC cleared for the Packers after the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both lost.

Green Bay heads into Week 16 with a one-game advantage over Arizona, Tampa Bay and the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC's top spot.

All the Packers have to do is keep winning and the path to the Super Bowl in the NFC will once again go through Lambeau Field.