College Football Picks for Every Game: CFB Playoff and New Year's Six

The main event is almost here.

As bowl season nears its completion, the 2021 College Football Playoff is set to begin. Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati all enter the championship tournament aiming for a national title. Those two CFP matchups are the featured attraction and will deservedly command a heavy majority of the headlines.

But wait, there's more! And it's not all so dramatic!

Along with one Group of Five clash, the final stretch of bowl season features eight more matchups between power-conference teams, including the remaining games of the New Year's Six contingent.

Get ready for a football-filled schedule on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Note: All game predictions are based on projected availability as of publish. Opt-outs, injuries, suspensions and other notable absences may be reported prior to kickoff times.