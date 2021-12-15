College Football Picks: College Football Bowl Game Picks, Part 1

1 of 6

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

When: Dec. 17, Noon ET (ESPN)

Line: Toledo (-10)

Pick: Toledo

Toledo finished the season 7-5 and third in the MAC West. Middle Tennessee, meanwhile, got the Bahamas Bowl bid after going 6-6, and the Blue Raiders needed a 27-17 road win over FAU the last week of the season to become bowl-eligible.

This one will be close, but Toledo's offense, led by running back Bryant Koback and quarterback Dequan Finn, has more firepower to get a late score for the win.

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

When: Dec. 17, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: Coastal (-10.5)

Pick: Coastal

Both of these teams had pretty successful seasons in 2021. NIU made it to the MAC Championship Game and defeated Kent State 41-23 to win the conference outright. Coastal, meanwhile, finished 10-2, with its losses coming by a combined five points.

The Chanticleers are a 10.5-point favorite for a reason—their explosive offense. Coastal ranks sixth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 40.4 points per game. NIU's defense allows 32.7 points per game, so I expect Coastal QB Grayson McCall to have a big day.

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

When: Dec. 18, 11 a.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: App State (-3)

Pick: WKU

This one should be a pretty entertaining game to kick off the first full Saturday of bowl season. WKU's offense has been lighting up defenses all season. The Hilltoppers are ranked second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 43.1 points per game. WKU QB Bailey Zappe has thrown a C-USA record 56 touchdown passes this season, and he leads the nation in passing yards by over 1,000 yards.

App State's defense only gives up 19.3 points per game, so this is likely one of the best defenses WKU has faced this season. I don't see Zappe slowing down anytime soon, though, especially in his last game as a Hilltopper.

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

When: Dec. 18., Noon ET (ABC)

Line: Jackson State (-10, via ESPN)

Pick: Jax State

Former Pro Bowl defensive back turned college football coach Deion Sanders has his Jackson State program rolling in year two. He led the team to an 11-1 season capped off with a SWAC championship over Prairie View A&M. I don't expect Jackson State to slow down in this game whatsoever, so I'll pick the Tigers here to close out the season strong.

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State

When: Dec. 18, 2:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Fresno State (-11.5)

Pick: Fresno State

After it looked like we might not, we will get to see Fresno QB Jake Haener play for the Bulldogs for one last time this season. Earlier this month, Haener entered his name in the transfer portal before the Bulldogs named Jeff Tedford as their next head coach. Haener returned to bowl practices after apologizing to Fresno State fans days later.

The QB is one of the more exciting and tough players at the position. If you haven't seen him play all season, I highly encourage you to watch his game Saturday against UTEP. Haener should add even more stats to an already incredible season. On the year, he's thrown for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 8.5 yards per pass. Haener should have no problem going up against the Miners, who didn't face many prolific passing offenses in Conference USA.

Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU

When: Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Line: BYU (-7)

Pick: Cougars

BYU had quite the successful season in 2021, finishing 10-2, along with a perfect 5-0 record against Pac-12 teams. The accomplishment prompted some to joke on Twitter that by default, BYU is the real Pac-12 champion. UAB finished 8-4 and second in the C-USA West.

I like BYU in this one, and with a win, the Cougars will reach 11 wins for the second consecutive season—and for the first time since Bronco Mendenhall did so in 2006 and '07.

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

When: Dec. 18, 5:45 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Liberty (-8.5)

Pick: EMU

Liberty started the season 7-2, but the Flames dropped their last three regular-season games. Eastern Michigan, meanwhile, became bowl-eligible with a win over Toledo in early November.

Although Liberty is the favorite, I like Eastern Michigan. Had the Flames not dropped their last three games, I'd probably pick them.

LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State

When: Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Line: Oregon State (-7)

Pick: Utah State

The Aggies are coming off a successful 10-3 season with a Mountain West championship after defeating San Diego State in the title game 46-13. Oregon State, meanwhile, finished 7-5 and third in the Pac-12 North. Although Oregon State is 3-0 all-time over Utah State, with their last meeting coming in 1998, I like the Aggies to finish off a great season strong here.