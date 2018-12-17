UCF AD Danny White Called CFP 'Broken' and a 'Monopoly' in Email to Florida AD

John Raoux/Associated Press

The UCF Knights have been left out of the College Football Playoff the last two seasons despite going 25-0 during that span, and that has led Central Florida athletic director Danny White to criticize the system.

According to the Orlando Sentinel's Mike Bianchi, White reached out to University of Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin in hopes of scheduling games against the Gators as the Knights look to find a way to fix a "broken" system:

"...Requiring non-autonomy 5 schools to have to settle for inequitable scheduling seems like an unfair business practice and something we should all address at a high level. If this type of scheduling is what is required for teams like UCF to make the final 4 of the CFP, we must consider expansion of the playoff to include non-autonomy 5 schools so we avoid the system operating like a monopoly. I am open to playing anyone in the country, but shouldn't have to put my team at a severe disadvantage by being forced to play two for ones or guarantee games.

"The system should be such that we can schedule home and homes. As someone who sits on the CFP Committee, I am asking for your help in fixing a broken model by expanding the playoff and putting an end to unfair scheduling practices."

In the email, White proposed the two Florida programs play a home-and-home series. And if it helped speed up the process of getting games on the schedule, he was open to neutral-site meetings as well.

Stricklin, who is a member of the College Football Playoff Committee, has not responded.

UCF has run the table in each of the last two seasons, winning consecutive American Athletic Conference crowns in the process. However, the Knights have not been able to get serious consideration from the committee, as they have not been ranked higher than eighth over the last two seasons.

That has led to plenty of frustration in Orlando.

White was vocal in the days after the field was announced, deeming the so-called "playoff" an "invitational":

That comes after UCF head coach Josh Heupel told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt last month he believed the rankings should take care of themselves if his team takes care of business:

He echoed similar sentiments after the AAC Championship Game earlier this month.

"You look at what this program has done for two straight years," Heupel said, via the Washington Post's Jacob Bogage. "This team has got the heart of a champion. They deserve the chance to go prove it on the field."

Ultimately, though, the committee has not agreed with the Knights.

UCF's strength of schedule has been criticized during its recent run of success, as the Knights have played just two ranked teams over the last two seasons (not including bowl games). They wound up earning some respect with a 34-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers in the Peach Bowl last season, and they will have an opportunity to prove themselves against an SEC team in the postseason for a second consecutive year when they take on the LSU Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.