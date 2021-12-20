3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 15 Loss

1 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Why couldn't the Buccaneers offense get going when they have so many talented playmakers for Brady to get the ball to? Part of the reason was because they were missing several stars, as wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (knee) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) all exited the game with injuries.

With that trio missing for much of the night, Brady went 26-of-48 for 214 yards and an interception. Tampa Bay's 13 possessions resulted in eight punts, one interception, one lost fumble, one missed field goal, one turnover on downs and the clock running out at the end of the game.

"A lot of guys got banged up tonight, but that's part of football," Brady said, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "So, got to try to figure out who can go in and fill in some roles and play great football."

Ronald Jones II is capable of filling in for Fournette in the backfield, as he had eight carries for 63 yards. But the Buccaneers were playing from behind for the entire second half, so they were in passing situations. Tyler Johnson had four catches for 41 yards while trying to make up for the losses of Godwin and Evans.

However, if any of these three injured playmakers miss extended time, it's going to negatively affect Tampa Bay's offense. The reigning Super Bowl champion will need as many of them in the lineup as possible in order to have the most success down the stretch and in the postseason.