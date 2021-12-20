3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 15 LossDecember 20, 2021
3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 15 Loss
There aren't many teams that have been capable of beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two seasons. However, it seems the New Orleans Saints may have the Bucs' number.
Tampa Bay's offense never got going in a 9-0 loss to New Orleans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. For the second season in a row, the Saints swept their pair of regular-season meetings with the Buccaneers, who hadn't lost at home this year before Week 15.
It was the first time that Tampa Bay had been shut out since it lost 41-0 to New Orleans in the 2012 season. For Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, it was the first time he had experienced a shutout loss since his New England Patriots were blanked by the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2006 season.
Here are three takeaways from Tampa Bay's Week 15 loss.
Injuries Hurt the Offense's Comeback Attempts
Why couldn't the Buccaneers offense get going when they have so many talented playmakers for Brady to get the ball to? Part of the reason was because they were missing several stars, as wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Mike Evans (knee) and running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) all exited the game with injuries.
With that trio missing for much of the night, Brady went 26-of-48 for 214 yards and an interception. Tampa Bay's 13 possessions resulted in eight punts, one interception, one lost fumble, one missed field goal, one turnover on downs and the clock running out at the end of the game.
"A lot of guys got banged up tonight, but that's part of football," Brady said, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "So, got to try to figure out who can go in and fill in some roles and play great football."
Ronald Jones II is capable of filling in for Fournette in the backfield, as he had eight carries for 63 yards. But the Buccaneers were playing from behind for the entire second half, so they were in passing situations. Tyler Johnson had four catches for 41 yards while trying to make up for the losses of Godwin and Evans.
However, if any of these three injured playmakers miss extended time, it's going to negatively affect Tampa Bay's offense. The reigning Super Bowl champion will need as many of them in the lineup as possible in order to have the most success down the stretch and in the postseason.
The Defense Created Opportunities for Momentum Shifts
Although the Buccaneers offense couldn't make this a competitive game, their defense continually put them in positions to try to do so. Tampa Bay did a great job of shutting down the New Orleans offense for the most part and getting the ball back in its offense's hands.
The Saints amassed only 212 total yards and committed a pair of turnovers, while all nine of their points came on a trio of field goals by Brett Maher. New Orleans punted nine times, including on six of its seven possessions in the second half.
"The defense played good enough to win," Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said, per Scott Smith of the team's official site.
However, not everything was positive for Tampa Bay's defense. Linebacker Lavonte David, who led the team with 11 tackles and a sack, suffered a foot injury. And if he misses time, the Buccaneers will be without another one of their leaders.
But for the most part, it was a good night for the Bucs defense, which prevented the game from turning into a blowout.
The Bucs Are Still Going to Win the NFC South
Even though the Saints swept the season series against the Buccaneers, it's highly unlikely that New Orleans is going to catch Tampa Bay in the race for the NFC South title. The Bucs (10-4) would have to lose out and the Saints (7-7) would have to win their remaining games in order for that deficit to be erased.
Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South with its next win, which should come sooner rather than later. It has a pair of matchups against the Carolina Panthers (5-9) in Weeks 16 and 18, sandwiching a game against the struggling New York Jets (3-11).
It could be tougher for the Buccaneers to capture the No. 1 seed if the NFC if they are playing short-handed, though, because they are one game back of the Green Bay Packers (11-3) and have the same record as both the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals.
But Tampa Bay should be at least hosting a matchup during the NFC Wild Card Round as either the No. 2, No. 3 or No. 4 seed. It will find a way to win at least one of its final three regular-season games to capture its first NFC South title since the 2007 season.