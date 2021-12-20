3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 15 Win

0 of 3

For the third season in a row, the Green Bay Packers are the NFC North champions. And with the way they have been playing of late, they could be on their way to much bigger things.

On Sunday, Green Bay became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth when it held on for a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Packers have won three straight games to improve to an NFL-best 11-3, and they also lead the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Baltimore cut Green Bay's lead to one point with 42 seconds to go in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. However, the Ravens went for a two-point conversion to try to take the lead and failed, allowing the Packers to hold on for the victory.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's Week 15 win.