Ranking Celtics' Biggest Weaknesses Through 2 Months

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics should be better than this.

Two months into the 2021-22 NBA season, they've managed to draw dead even: 14 wins, 14 losses. The ceiling should be higher; so should the floor.

They roster a pair of in-prime—or, more likely, still ascending—All-Stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They have a ferocious defensive trio in Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams III. They scored one of the summer's biggest bargains when Dennis Schroder landed in their lap. The roster isn't short on young prospects with ample room to grow.

And yet, nothing has changed their fate. Not even the front office and coaching staff restructuring. The Shamrocks were .500 last season, and they're right back at the same spot.

Why can't this club get over the hump? The following three issues—ranked by significance—are the primary culprits.