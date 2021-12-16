Ranking Lakers' Biggest Weaknesses Through 2 Months

2 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Last season, no team had a more efficient defense than the Lakers, per NBA.com. This season, 10 different clubs do.

That doesn't sound like a catastrophic fall, but if this offense isn't going to be great (or even average), then the only way this works is if the defense is elite. The Lakers may not have the personnel to ever get there. The offseason subtractions of Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma loom large on the perimeter, especially when almost every newcomer does his best work on offense.

"They're old, and they can't stay in front of anyone," a rival assistant coach told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Avery Bradley has exceeded all expectations for a mid-October waiver addition, but Kent Bazemore fell so short of his it cost him a rotation spot. That's kind of it for perimeter stoppers until Trevor Ariza makes it back, and even then, there's only so much he can do as a 36-year-old who hasn't logged a second since May.