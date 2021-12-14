Ranking Top 25 Recruiting Classes Heading into 2021 Early Signing Period

2 of 13

Michael Woods/Associated Press

20. Virginia Tech

Class size: 21 (Four 4-stars)

Notable recruits: Gunner Givens, a 4-star OT, verbally committed to the Hokies in July 2021, and he has stayed firm through the Hokies' coaching change from Justin Fuente to Brent Pry. The class also includes 4-star running back Ramon Brown, who is the No. 19 ranked running back prospect in the class of 2022.

19. South Carolina

Class size: 20 (Four 4-stars)

Notable recruit: South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is having one heck of a first season. He's led the Gamecocks to their first bowl since 2018, and his 2022 class is highlighted by former Oklahoma starting QB Spencer Rattler. Rattler, a former five-star QB prospect, announced he was transferring to USC on Dec. 13. The rest of the class is led by 4-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who verbally committed to the Gamecocks on Dec. 11. Barham is Beamer's highest-ranked recruit he has committed so far in his Gamecocks tenure. Barham is the No. 3 prospect out of the state of South Carolina.

18. Tennessee

Class size: 18 (Four 4-stars)

Notable recruits: Four-star OT Addison Nichols is the No. 4 ranked OT prospect in the class of 2022, who committed to the Vols in August of 2021. Four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson out of Greenwood, Indiana, is the No. 12 ranked signal caller in the class of 2022, as well.

17. Michigan State

Class size: 20 (Five 4-stars)

Notable recruit: Despite the rumors of Sparty head coach Mel Tucker being floated as a head coach candidate with one of the many Power Five job openings, Tucker is staying put in East Lansing. That's likely a big reason for Sparty's big 2022 class, anchored by the state of Michigan's No. 3 overall prospect in defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren.

16. Arkansas

Class size: 20 (Five 4-stars)

Notable recruit: Arkansas' 2020 class is ranked seventh in the SEC. Four-star receiver Isaiah Sategna, who committed to the Hogs in November 2021, is the No. 1 overall recruit out of the state of Arkansas. He is the 29th-ranked receiver in the class of 2022.