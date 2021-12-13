Quinn Ewers, Former 5-Star QB Recruit, to Transfer to Texas from Ohio State

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided to transfer to Texas after spending one season at Ohio State:

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports previously reported the news earlier Sunday.

Ewers entered the transfer portal after losing the starting quarterback battle to C.J. Stroud and not attempting a single pass for the Buckeyes.

After starring at Southlake Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas, Ewers reclassified from 2022 to 2021 and committed to OSU. At the time, 247Sports' composite rankings rated Ewers as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall recruit in the class.

Ewers was a candidate to replace Justin Fields as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, but after Stroud won the job and established himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate, it was clear there was no immediate path to playing time.

Going to Ohio State wasn't a total loss for Ewers, though, as the NCAA's name, image and likeness (NIL) rule changes allowed him to sign a $1.4 million contract with GT Sports Marketing, per ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

Before committing to Ohio State, Ewers committed to play at Texas in August 2020, but he decommitted just two months later.

After entering the transfer portal, it was considered a strong possibility that Ewers would go back to his home state of Texas to continue his college football career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While there isn't any game film on Ewers as a college player, he was dominant during his high school career at Southlake Carroll.

Ewers threw for 3,998 yards and 45 touchdowns as a sophomore and followed that up with 2,442 yards and 28 touchdowns during a junior campaign that saw him miss six games with an injury.

Given his track record, Ewers is a strong candidate to serve as Texas' starting quarterback when eligible.

There was some question whether Ewers would commit to Texas again after decommitting in the first place, but he will indeed continue his college career with the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian's first year as head coach at Texas was disappointing, as the Longhorns went 5-7, marking their first losing record since 2016.

Still, Sarkisian is considered one of the best offensive minds in college football, and Ewers committing to Texas suggests he believes Sark will give him a great chance to succeed.