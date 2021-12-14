Ranking the Best 2021 NBA Offseason Moves so Far

1 of 6

Miami Heat Sign-and-Trade for Kyle Lowry

At 35, Kyle Lowry is showing predictable signs of decline. He's getting to the rim less frequently than ever, and he's no longer elite at collecting steals on defense. That said, the six-time All-Star is a critical starter for a Miami Heat team that ranks among the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. That two-way competency is one of the surest signs of contention, and few teams have more competitive grit and playoff knowhow than Miami with Lowry in tow.

Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa went out in the Lowry deal. The former has played just five games, and the latter is shooting under 40 percent from the field for the Toronto Raptors, making the Lowry acquisition an even greater value.

Utah Jazz Sign Rudy Gay

It felt like the Utah Jazz needed to make major changes after last postseason's disappointing ouster, but the only significant addition they made was signing Rudy Gay for two years and $12.1 million. Utah's relatively inactive summer was a bet on continuity and a show of faith in the personnel that was already on hand.

Gay has looked capable of filling a vital role. If you haven't been watching the Jazz closely, you probably don't know the 35-year-old vet is logging more minutes at center than ever before. And Utah has looked good in those configurations, particularly on defense, since they can switch across multiple positions and keep opponents out of the lane more effectively. After the Los Angeles Clippers put on a blow-by clinic in the second round last postseason, this was exactly the kind of lineup variation Utah needed in its arsenal.

We're dealing in tiny samples, so don't give Utah its flowers just yet. But if Gay can give the Jazz a handful of minutes at the 5 against certain playoff matchups, it could mean the difference between another early elimination and a trip to the conference finals.

The Warriors' Minimum Signings

Otto Porter Jr. is shooting 41.1 percent from three and thriving as a stretch power forward, putting up a box plus/minus higher than every starter not named Stephen Curry or Draymond Green.

Nemanja Bjelica strains opposing defenses as a small-ball 5 who'll happily hoist from 30 feet or put the ball on the deck and get into the lane, where he uses his guard-like vision to pick out shooters spotting up beyond the arc.

Gary Payton II might be the most disruptive defender in the league, as evidenced by a steal rate that ranks in the 100th percentile at his position (not a typo) and a lengthy reel of highlight thefts. Dribbling in his general vicinity is unwise.

Golden State has figured out how to use the non-shooting guard on offense, essentially replicating the model the Brooklyn Nets built last season to turn point-guard-sized Bruce Brown into a center. These three are all nightly staples in the rotation for the best team in the league, and the Warriors literally could not be paying them less.