3 Takeaways from WFT's Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Over the past month, the Washington Football Team unexpectedly surged into the NFC playoff picture. It reeled off four consecutive wins to get back to .500 and climb the wild-card standings. However, it couldn't keep that momentum going Sunday afternoon.

Washington got off to a slow start and was unable to pull off a late comeback attempt in a 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field. It would have been an opportunity for Washington to cut Dallas' NFC East lead to one game, but it instead fell to 6-7, three games back of the Cowboys.

Dallas scored the first 24 points of the game in the first half. Washington, meanwhile, didn't put points on the board until midway through the third quarter. It scored a pair of touchdowns late in the fourth, but the Cowboys managed to hold on.

Here are three takeaways from Washington's Week 14 loss.