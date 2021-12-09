Buying or Selling Knicks' Biggest Early-Season Trends

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Last season was about getting over the hump for the New York Knicks, who booked their first trip to the NBA playoffs since 2013.

With 24 games of the 2021-22 campaign in the books, the 'Bockers might be right back on the hump again.

They looked good out of the gate with five wins in their first six contests, but they lost that momentum and can't seem to rediscover it. Entering Wednesday, they are 7-11 since, and neither their defense nor their offense seems capable of supporting a substantial turnaround.

Having said that, there's plenty of season left to turn things around, and, on paper, this team is more talented than last season's. Maybe some of the early worrying signs aren't things Knicks fans need to worry about. To find out for sure, we're buying or selling some of the most significant early-season trends.