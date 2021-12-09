Buying or Selling Lakers' Biggest Early-Season Trends

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Verdict: Buy the numbers, sell the impact.

L.A.'s head-turning acquisition of Russell Westbrook this offseason produced some head-scratching rough moments to open the campaign. Through his first 17 games with the Purple and Gold, the veteran point guard was averaging 18.9 points on 42.6/29.7/66.7 shooting and 5.0 turnovers per outing.

In his last eight outings, though, the 33-year-old has raised a few eyebrows by pumping in 23.5 points on 50.4/36.4/72.4 shooting and trimming his turnovers to a more manageable 3.6 per night.

The shooting rates feel inflated, but with the amount of defensive attention paid to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Westbrook should be able to pick his spots in a way that keeps him above his early marks.

Similarly, the fact that James is more than capable of running the offense means the nine-time All-Star should have some control over his giveaways and not cough them up at such an alarming rate.

The question is whether Westbrook can turn this production into something that consistently helps his team, and that's where it's fair to remain skeptical. His lack of shooting limits the spacing, and he does little to cover the many defensive leaks on the perimeter.

To that end, the Lakers have still fared 4.6 points worse per 100 possessions when he plays versus when he sits, per NBA.com.