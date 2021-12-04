Heisman Watch 2021: Odds for Top Race Candidates Before Championship Games

0 of 3

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2021 Heisman Trophy race does not have the same drama heading into conference championship weekend as it had in previous seasons.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the front-runner for the award after Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud failed to reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

But Young is far from guaranteed to have a standout performance Saturday since he is going up against the top-rated Georgia defense. If he turns in a lackluster showing in a loss, like Stroud and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III did in November, the Heisman race could have more questions than answers.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson could fill the first-place spots on Heisman ballots if he plays well and Young struggles in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Heisman is not typically awarded to defensive players, but with no runaway favorite entering Saturday, it could be the perfect time to break the trend.