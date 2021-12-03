3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

With four of their final five regular-season games set to be played against NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys needed a win Thursday night. They have struggled of late, and their lead in the division was beginning to dwindle.

Dallas had lost two straight games and three of their previous four entering the matchup. And it wasn't going to be easy. The Cowboys were going into New Orleans' hostile Caesars Superdome, and they were doing so without head coach Mike McCarthy and several of his assistants, all of whom were out because of COVID-19 protocols.

Still, Dallas got it done. It took control of the game late in the first half and then relied on its defense to close out a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Cowboys notched four interceptions, all of which came against Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a pair of field goals in the final nine minutes, 4 seconds of the second quarter to give Dallas a 13-7 lead at halftime, and New Orleans couldn't erase the deficit.

Here are three takeaways from Dallas' Week 13 win.