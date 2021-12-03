7 NBA Superteams That Spectacularly Failed Since 2000

0 of 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Professional sports are all about championships. In the NBA, there is no better strategy to chase a league title than assembling a superteam.

Unfortunately for many franchises, the excitement of building a star-studded roster regularly does not result in that coveted celebration. The league is far more enjoyable when several teams are going all-in on championships, but winning is tough.

Really, really tough.

And once in a while, a superteam fails spectacularly. That phrase, in all fairness, is highly subjective. Your definition may be different, so the criteria here of current and one-time stars is vital.

As frustrated as the 2010-11 Miami Heat and 2016-17 Golden State Warriors were after not earning a title, the core of the team remained intact for the following season and led the franchise to a championship. The superteams highlighted never won a title.