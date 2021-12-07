Non-Bowl Teams That Will Improve Dramatically in 2022

0 of 7

Young Kwak/Associated Press

With 42 bowl games to be played over the course of the next month, it sometimes feels like every college football team in the country earns a spot in a bowl.

In reality, more than one-third of FBS teams (46 of 130) are already in offseason mode with dreams of things going much better in 2022.

Everything might seem bleak for these programs right now, but overnight transformations happen all the time.

Michigan (2-4), Baylor (2-7), Northern Illinois (0-6) and Utah State (1-5) all had considerably sub-.500 records in 2020 before winning conference championships in 2021. Old Dominion went from not even playing in 2020 to winning six games in 2021.

By my count, 28 teams improved their winning percentage by at least .250 points from 2020 to 2021, and you can take it to the bank that there will be at least a dozen teams with similar drastic improvements in 2022.

Which teams, though?

All seven teams on my list from last December at least made a bowl game this year, so let's see if we can go 7-for-7 once again.

Teams are listed in no particular order, though we'll kick things off with the most obvious choice of them all.