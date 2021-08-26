Usc’s Bru McCoy Won’t Be Charged After July Arrest on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

USC Trojans wide receiver Bru McCoy won't be charged after being arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence in July, according to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office cited "insufficient evidence" as the reason it did not proceed with charges.

“We appreciate the careful consideration by both the District Attorney's Office and LAPD," McCoy's attorney, Michael Goldstein, told Kartje. "We always trusted the process and the right decision was made."

McCoy, 21, was arrested on July 24 and released on a $50,000 bond, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. He was promptly suspended from team activities by USC.

"USC does not condone violence of any kind. We are aware of the situation, and USC's Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX is reviewing it," the school said in a statement at the time. "Because of federal student privacy laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time. The student-athlete has been temporarily removed from team activities."

It is unclear if Wednesday's news that McCoy won't face charges will change his suspension from the football program, given the school's separate investigation into the matter.

As Kartje noted, "When the redshirt sophomore receiver was first removed from team activities, USC coach Clay Helton and a university spokesperson declined to comment on whether McCoy had been barred from campus."

McCoy sat out his freshman season with an illness before catching 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns last season as a redshirt freshman. The expectation coming into the 2021 campaign was that he would play a major role in the Trojans' offense.