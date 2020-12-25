Non-Bowl College Football Teams That Will Improve Dramatically in 2021

0 of 7

Tony Ding/Associated Press

While most of the college football world is getting revved up for the College Football Playoff, a whole bunch of non-bowl teams have already set their sights on 2021 in hopes of a strong bounce back from a disappointing season.

Publishing this piece before the NFL draft declaration deadline always makes it more of a guessing game than your average offseason projection, but it's particularly bizarre this year between everyone possessing the eligibility to return for another year, teams with .300 win percentages in bowls and teams with .667 win percentages opting out of bowls.

Let's give it a shot anyway.

For sake of argument, anyone who accepted a spot in a bowl game is considered a bowl team—even South Carolina and Tennessee, who went a combined 5-15 and were unable to play in their bowl games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Even without getting to consider those teams, there are still plenty of teams that finished .500 or worse and should be significantly better in 2021.

Teams are presented in no particular order, but we'll start things off with the team that won it all one year ago.