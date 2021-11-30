Updated NBA MVP Rankings: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Separate from the Pack

1 of 6

Chris Elise/Getty Images

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies' floor general is a bit hard to place after recently injuring his left knee, but assuming he doesn't miss much more than "a couple of weeks," then he could have built a big enough margin for error to retain his top-10 perch.

He has meant everything and more to Memphis, which looks like it could once again factor into the playoff race. Prior to the injury, he was busy making good on the star potential made most visible during the postseason. Only five players are averaging 24 points, six assists and five rebounds, and he's one of them.

9. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's absence could've sent the Clippers tumbling down the Western Conference standings. Paul George has done everything in his power to make sure that never happens.

He is L.A.'s best player in basically every asset, and that's only a pinch hyperbolic. He paces the team in points, assists and steals, and he is second only to starting center Ivica Zubac in rebounds.

8. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Credit can be tricky to assign in Salt Lake City, where the top eight rotation players all have their fingerprints on another .600-plus winning percentage. You could present a passionate argument for Mike Conley and perhaps a very convincing one for Donovan Mitchell, but Rudy Gobert remains the proverbial stir in this squad's drink.

His defense is elite. His rebounding is relentless. His screens are partitions keeping defenders away from ball-handlers. His point-blank finishing might be the best in the business. More than anything, his presence is felt throughout the franchise and gives it a championship-caliber identity.

7. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

The Suns are so expertly assembled that no individual has really shined above the rest amid the club's ongoing 16-game winning streak. Devin Booker could just as easily land in this spot, and if he sustains this recent heat wave (30-plus points on 50-plus percent shooting in three consecutive contests), he will separate himself as Phoenix's clearest MVP candidate.

For now, though, the Point God still comes first. Chris Paul, who turned 36 years young in May, is the Association's only player averaging double-digit assists and within striking distance of the steals leader (eighth overall).

6. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

The first month-plus for DeMar DeRozan in the Windy City hasn't been entirely perfect; he has just made it feel that way. He is already in rhythm with offensive co-star Zach LaVine, as DeRozan has maximized most every opportunity to come his direction.

He is one of only eight players averaging 25 points, five rebounds and four assists. Among that uber-exclusive group, he has coughed up the fewest turnovers, posted the fourth-highest plus/minus and shot the fifth-highest percentage from the field, right in between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.