Big Ten Championship 2021: Michigan vs. Iowa Breakdown, Predictions

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Big Ten Championship Game features the Michigan Wolverines for the first time.

Michigan has lived in the shadow of the Ohio State Buckeyes throughout the Jim Harbaugh era, but it finally got over the hump in Saturday's rivalry game.

The Wolverines are in great position to win the Big Ten and qualify for the College Football Playoff, but they still need one victory.

They are matched up with the Iowa Hawkeyes for the title clash in Indianapolis. Iowa is making its second Big Ten Championship Game appearance and first since 2015, when it lost to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hawkeyes were near the top of the FBS rankings at one point this season, but they have lingered in the middle of the Top 25 since back-to-back losses to the Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Iowa is 10-2 with three wins over Top 25 teams, but it has not gone through the rigors of the Big Ten East to reach Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes need to play a perfect game to come away with the Big Ten West's first conference championship.