SEC Championship 2021: Georgia vs. Alabama Breakdown, Predictions

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs have been at the top of the SEC for quite some time, but Saturday marks only the third time since 2012 that they will meet in the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia has been the most dominant team in the FBS all season, and it is one win away from securing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Alabama has been far from perfect this year, but it still only has one loss and it is the mix for a playoff spot as well.

The Bulldogs have been the more consistent side throughout SEC play, but you can never count out a team coached by Nick Saban in a championship game environment. If Alabama wins, it would likely guarantee the SEC of two playoff teams since a one-loss Georgia would not drop from No. 1 to No. 5.

The rest of the potential playoff teams across the country should be hoping for Georgia to continue its high level of defensive play to knock the Crimson Tide out of the playoff picture and open up three spots for non-SEC teams.