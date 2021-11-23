3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 11 Win

1 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay erased the back-to-back losses to the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team from its memory with Monday's 20-point victory.

The Buccaneers looked like the Super Bowl contender most people expect them to be. They were dominant in every phase of the matchup.

Monday's game essentially served as a reset for the rest of the season. Tampa Bay is two games back of the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and it should run away with the NFC South.

The victory also helped build some confidence ahead of two major clashes with AFC squads in the next three weeks. Tampa Bay visits the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 and then hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

Outside of those two games, the rest of the schedule is easy, with two games against the Carolina Panthers and one versus the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and New Orleans.

Tampa Bay should be expected to finish with 12 or 13 victories, and Monday's win was proof yet again that it can dominate one of the weakest teams in the NFL.

If the Bucs stay at their winning pace, they might be able to challenge the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers for the No. 1 seed. Arizona and Green Bay both play in tougher divisions and have more difficult schedules to finish the regular season.