How Far Ahead Are Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud in 2021 Heisman Trophy Race?

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

November has steadily trimmed the field in the chase for the 2021 Heisman Trophy. Entering the final week of the regular season, it's basically down to quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Although the award measures full-season performance, recency bias is a factor in the voting every year. Young and Stroud have padded their resumes in November, putting Alabama and Ohio State on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. But other once-top candidates have slowly left the first-place conversation.

And at this point, it's probably too late to close the gap.

Among the handful of key candidates chasing Young and Stroud, the most relevant is Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.

Last week alone, Walker held a co-favorite spot alongside the quarterbacks. Unfortunately for the breakout star of 2021, a quiet showing in MSU's nightmarish 56-7 loss at Ohio State has effectively dashed Heisman dreams. Walker mustered only 29 yards on seven touches as Stroud threw for 432 yards and six touchdowns.

No matter when the game happened, that comparison wouldn't do Walker any favors. It happening merely 16 days before Heisman ballots are due, however, is crushing to his candidacy.

Yes, scattered voters will put Walker over Stroud anyway. But that's pretty difficult to justify as a widespread belief.

The same sentiment applies to Young and Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral. If Corral had thrived in the October clash between Alabama and Ole Miss, perhaps that would decrease the appeal of Young's greater statistical production this season.

In reality, though, Alabama won that matchup 42-21. Young has also totaled 40 touchdowns, which is 11 more than Corral. They've both tossed only three interceptions, and Corral is averaging just 4.9 offensive yards more per game than Young. The case for Corral over Young is awfully thin.

Now, head-to-head results are not and never should be a defining factor. Still, because the Heisman is meant to reward "the pursuit of excellence," comparing two players' level of excellence when they shared the field is, at worst, reasonable.

Team success has been valuable historically, too.

In the last decade, Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M, 2012) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville, 2016) are the only Heisman winners to not also have a conference title. And those are proper exceptions, given the transcendent nature of their seasons.

Walker and Corral won't play in a conference championship game. Young and Alabama will, and Stroud has a good chance. Of the chasing group, the only top contenders who can potentially celebrate a league title are Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

However, none of them are strong contenders to win.

Pickett's total production is slightly above Young and Stroud, but losses to Western Michigan and Miami—even though he played well—are hard to overlook in comparison.

Davis has a passionate group of supporters and plays on the nation's top-ranked team, but voters are always drawn to gaudy numbers. The 6'6", 340-pound defensive tackle has 3.5 stops for loss, two sacks and one rushing touchdown.

Ridder is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback on an undefeated Cincinnati team, but his stats don't compare favorably to Young or Stroud. League affiliation doesn't help Ridder, either. Not since Steve McNair (Alcorn State, 1994) has a player outside of a Power Five conference landed 100 first-place votes.

For any of them, the lone possible path to the Heisman requires Alabama and Ohio State losing each remaining game with Young (Auburn and Georgia) and Stroud (Michigan) both playing terribly.

Even then, it feels like a stretch.

The gap separating Young and Stroud from the rest of the pack is vast. In our estimation, barring a calamitous collapse, the Alabama and Ohio State quarterbacks have sealed No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2021 Heisman race.

The final question is simple: Which one lifts the trophy? The next two weeks will determine that much-anticipated answer.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.