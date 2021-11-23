NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Cade Cunningham and Myles Turner

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Obviously, a swift resolution to the Ben Simmons saga isn't in the works, but a deal could be delayed longer than anyone expected.

That isn't set in stone, as the Philadelphia 76ers are "mostly waiting for things to open up" on Dec. 15, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice. However, if the offers made then aren't any more appealing than the ones already rejected by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and his staff, Philadelphia is prepared to bunker down and wait the entire season if that's what it takes to find what it wants, as Neubeck detailed:

"Asking around, some believe the Sixers will be happy to carry this through the full 2021-22 season and resume discussions again next offseason when a new set of opportunities will become available to them. That could take shape in the form of sign-and-trade possibilities, disgruntled stars finally asking out of their own problematic situations, or new management hires for other franchises wanting to take big swings on talent like Simmons. And publicly, the Sixers have certainly suggested an extension of this standoff is possible, with Morey going so far as to say he'd take this all four years of Simmons' deal if that's what it took to get the best deal."

A season's worth of Simmons trade chatter sounds exhausting, but exhaustion is preferable to botching the trade of a 25-year-old star. If the 76ers don't view this season on the championship-or-bust scale, that would make it easier for them to wait until their desired return—or something close to it—comes across the negotiating table.