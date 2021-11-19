Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant Discussed in Talks Between 76ers, Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Jerami Grant has reportedly been included in Ben Simmons trade discussions between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The deal would also include another forward, a young player and a draft pick in exchange for Simmons, Pompey adds.

Pompey adds that Kelly Olynyk and Saddiq Bey were mentioned as players who could potentially be included in a deal. However, the Sixers are reportedly "unlikely" to include either player and instead have focused discussions around Grant.

"A person close to the Sixers said the team would want a more high-profile player than Grant in exchange for Simmons," Pompey writes. "The source added that the team hasn’t spoken to the Pistons lately."

The Sixers selected Grant in the second round of the 2014 draft. He spent two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 campaign.

Grant was then traded to the Nuggets before joining the Pistons for the 2020-21 season. The Syracuse product is averaging 18 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this season while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep.

Simmons, meanwhile, has yet to play a game this season as his stalemate with the Sixers continues. The 25-year-old complied with the 76ers request to meet with a team-recommended mental health specialist, but he reportedly believes the team is trying to force him back without addressing the deeper causes of their rift.

Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, also said last week that the team pushing the point guard to return to the court could worsen his mental health.

Simmons has been involved in trade rumors since Philadelphia was eliminated from the 2021 postseason. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics have been linked to the disgruntled guard this year.

However, the Sixers reportedly have a list of about 30 players who would satisfy them in a Simmons trade. It's unclear if any of the aforementioned teams have any of those players, though Pompey mentions that Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is among the stars Philly is eyeing in a Simmons swap.