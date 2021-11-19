NBA Power Rankings: Can Anyone Catch Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors?

0 of 30

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

After a two-year hiatus from the playoffs, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors suddenly look like a juggernaut again. And, as has been pointed out many times, they're still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson.

Once that happens, NBA fans could be in for a nostalgia overload. As most teams, even the good ones, are losing plenty of random games here and there, the Warriors are pulling further and further from the field. It feels like 2014-15 and 2015-16 all over again.

There are a few teams still within shouting distance, including the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and Utah Jazz. Any of them eventually leapfrogging Golden State wouldn't be shocking, but it's getting harder and harder to see the Warriors as anything other than a title favorite.

While plenty of teams behind them are shuffling all over the power rankings, Golden State is bringing some stability to the top spot.