Cavaliers News: Evan Mobley to Miss 2-4 Weeks After Elbow Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley will miss two to four weeks after being diagnosed with a right elbow sprain.

Mobley was injured in Monday's 98-92 loss to the Boston Celtics. He finished with one point, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

