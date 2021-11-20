Wild Predictions for 2021 WWE Survivor Series That Would Stun Fans

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

After watching All Elite Wrestling put on one of the best pay-per-views in years with Full Gear, WWE is under immense pressure to satisfy fans with the 2021 edition of its annual Survivor Series event.

One way for WWE Creative to at least make headlines during a time dominated by AEW would be to book wild and unpredictable outcomes to several of its scheduled bouts. With brand supremacy on the line instead of titles, surprise finishes could be the theme of the night.

Here are the wildest predictions that would leave the WWE Universe stunned at Sunday's Survivor Series.

Big E Beats Roman Reigns Clean

The biggest match scheduled for Sunday's PPV is the champion vs. champion clash between Big E and Roman Reigns. The SmackDown titleholder has been booked stronger than anyone in the company, but the Raw champion needs a marquee moment to solidify his run with the belt.

With everything considered, WWE Creative's best course of action would be to allow Xavier Woods and The Usos to interfere early in the match and be thrown out by the referee, allowing the bout to continue without any interruptions.

Reigns has been booked as nearly unstoppable, but he's a heel without his title on the line, so he has nothing to gain from the match. On the other hand, Big E would look weak taking a clean loss so quickly after winning the WWE Championship.

WWE has set the stage for Big E to stun the world by hitting his finisher clean in the middle of the ring and racking up the biggest win of his career. The Tribal Chief could head back to SmackDown with nothing but excuses and no worse for wear, while Big E shows up on Raw as a bona fide star.

The WWE champ's blockbuster win would cement his spot as a top star on the roster for years to come.

Toxic Attraction Dominates Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Everyone is talking about the champion vs. champion battle between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch after backstage heat between the former friends became public knowledge.

With the previously rumored tension having been confirmed in interviews and both champions breaking the fourth wall in promos highlighting how they no longer associate with each other, this is the contest many fans are most excited to see.

Unfortunately, the matchup will be cut short when a trio of masked women make their way to the ring and beat up Lynch and Flair. After dominating both Superstars, the group should unmask in the center of the ring.

Just like The Shield in 2012 when they debuted at Survivor Series, NXT's Toxic Attraction—led by Mandy Rose—should ruin the bout and send a statement to the rest of the locker room that there is a new force in the women's division.

Look for Toxic Attraction to run Raw and SmackDown with force in the coming months.

WWE Setting Stage for Return of The Authority

In recent weeks, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have gone from being the general managers of both Raw and SmackDown to despicable heels using their power to hold down some of the most popular faces on the main roster.

With both officials deserving comeuppance, this may be setting the stage for the worst possible option at Survivor Series; the return of the McMahon Family as on-screen television characters.

Whether it's Shane McMahon and the poor booking that followed him when he was in charge of Raw Underground or the lies Vince, Shane and Triple H told when they said they would give the fans what they really want, the last thing WWE Programming needs is more McMahons.

The ratings have slumped in the face of competition from AEW, and Vince and Co. have shown a penchant in the past for coming back to on-screen roles to save the show. They are not the answer this time.

