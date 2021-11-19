Becky Lynch Talks Charlotte Flair Beef and Survivor Series Match, Acting, More

1 of 5

Lynch has made it quite clear in her promos and interviews that there is no love lost between herself and Flair, with this one being no exception.

The two have crossed paths on countless occasions over the years (with Lynch beating The Queen more often than not), but The Man promises it will be a different story come Sunday. She also referenced the backstage altercation Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on as the reason why their Survivor Series encounter is going to be much more personal.

"I think it's renewed disdain for each other, I think that's what's going to make it different," Lynch said. "I think before there was always tension. Now it just feels like it's a different level. There was always something boiling under the surface for a long time and that was going to come to a head. Many people didn't see what happened ... well, some people saw what happened, but obviously the whole world didn't see what happened.

"It was heated, and we all know it was heated, and there's many different versions of the story that are out there, but now it's one of those things where...I don't know. I don't know how Sunday is going to go, and I don't think the audience knows how it's going to go. I know there's going to be a lot of animosity and a lot of spite from both sides, and we're going to be out there trying to prove something to the whole world and to ourselves.”

Lynch acknowledged that SummerSlam 2018 marked a turning point in their friendship when The Irish Lass Kicker betrayed her in storyline and embarked on a heel run that sent her stock soaring. She also called the event "contentious" and that Flair couldn't handle her becoming a bigger name.

As for whether we'll ever see the two reconcile their friendship, Lynch said it likely won't happen as long as they're both in the business.

"Honestly, I don't know," she said. "I think there would be a lot that would need to be talked about and a lot that would need to be discussed. Honestly, I don't think we can be in this business anymore. I feel like once we're in this industry, she's going to be jealous of me, and I'm not going to like the way she does business. I don't know that it can be repaired while we're both still wrestling.”