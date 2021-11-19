B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 12

8 of 8

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Morgan Moriarty

As a Florida alumnus that just saw her alma mater give up 530 total yards and 52 points to FCS Samford, let me first state that the Gators are absolutely going to lose Saturday.

Missouri's offense is led by running back Tyler Badie, who has 1,247 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Meanwhile, Florida's rushing defense ranks 78th in the country, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and 157.7 yards per game. Not to mention, this one is in Columbia, and the Gators haven't won on the road since Week 2 against South Florida. So, yeah, Florida will have to get bowl eligibility next week against Florida State.

Tennessee, meanwhile, should have no problems at home against South Alabama. The Vols are four-touchdown favorites over the 5-5 Jaguars, and South Alabama has lost its last four games on the road.

Lastly, Miami is recovering from an embarrassing loss to Florida State last week. The Canes' defense gave up 11 points in the final five minutes. Miami then got the ball back in the final seconds, and before getting a chance to throw a Hail Mary, it lined up to spike the ball with two seconds left. Which isn't allowed.

This one will be close, but Miami should pull it out at home, mainly because Virginia Tech has to play on the road with an interim head coach (co-defensive line coach J.C. Price) after firing Justin Fuente on Monday.

Kerry Miller

Let's tackle these in descending order of confidence.

First, Tennessee is going to beat South Alabama. The Jaguars have yet to defeat an FBS team that is currently better than 3-7, while it sure feels like the Volunteers would be better than 5-5 if they hadn't faced current No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Alabama, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 18 Pittsburgh. Hendon Hooker leads Tennessee to a comfortable victory and a likely spot in either the Liberty Bowl or the Texas Bowl.

Florida at Missouri is a tough call, since the Gators have become such a laughingstock over the past few weeks. But last week's 70-52 win over Samford was a vivid reminder of how potent this offense can be. Yeah, it was Samford, but it's not like Missouri's defense has been able to stop anything this season. Florida survives what might be the highest-scoring game of the week.

And then I have no clue what to make of Virginia Tech at Miami, aside from assuming it's going to come right down to the wire, as the Hurricanes have played in six consecutive games decided by four points or fewer.

VT firing Fuente this week adds a new wrinkle, but it doesn't mean we write off the Hokies. Not after USC blew out Washington State and TCU upset Baylor in the first week after firing its head coaches earlier this season. And I like the Hokies secondary to lead them to a slight upset. (Though Miami will still secure its spot in bowl season by defeating Duke next week.)

