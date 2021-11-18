Heisman Watch 2021: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor

Heisman Watch 2021: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest HonorNovember 18, 2021
As the college football season heads toward the homestretch, the Heisman field is only getting more contentious as no one has emphatically claimed the trophy.
Through 11 weeks of the season, the race for this year's trophy is the most open it has been in recent memory. A small contingent of contenders have separated themselves from the pack, but there is little distinction between that group.
Just like the playoff race, there are still plenty of opportunities for things to be sorted out, though. Each of the contenders in the race still has a marquee matchup in which they could make their case to take home college football's biggest honor.
As we head into the final few weeks of rivalries, big games and conference championship games, here's a look at the latest list of top contenders and their chances of winning the award.
Current Heisman Odds
QB Bryce Young, Alabama: +180 (bet $100 to win $180)
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: +200
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State: +300
QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss: +800
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2021 Stats: 3,025 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, three interceptions, 180.1 passer rating
Bryce Young is still the leader in the clubhouse, but his lead is waning. His odds remain unmoved from last week, but Ohio State's C.J. Stroud isn't far behind.
The Alabama quarterback has the numbers to win the award. He's third in the nation in passer rating, third in touchdowns and has only thrown three interceptions all season. He's completing more than 70 percent of his passes and is at the helm of the No. 2 offense in efficiency in the country.
The 20-year-old did not have a marquee matchup last week with Alabama taking on New Mexico State, but he did what he could to maintain the lead in the race. He connected on 21-of-23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns in the first half before sitting out in the second half.
He will have a few more opportunities to bolster his resume. The game with ranked Arkansas is up next, with the Iron Bowl and the SEC Championship Game likely on deck.
If Young can put up some big games in that final stretch, he'll cement his status as the favorite for the Heisman.
QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
2021 Stats: 3,036 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, five interceptions, 179.4 passer rating
C.J. Stroud was the biggest winner of Week 11 in the Heisman race. His odds were at +400 going into the week, but after torching the Purdue secondary for 361 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, he vaulted Kenneth Walker III in the latest odds.
Of all the front-running candidates, the Ohio State quarterback has the best chance to improve his resume. He gets a head-to-head matchup against Walker's Michigan State squad, and the Spartans are ranked 56th in passer rating allowed.
From there, it's a showcase opportunity against Michigan, which will bring a strong defense to the game, and a potential matchup against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game.
If Stroud can lead the Buckeyes to a win in all three games while putting up good numbers, he will be on track to become the third freshman to win the Heisman.
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
2021 Stats: 1,473 rushing yards, 6.5 ypc, 17 rushing touchdowns, 12 catches, 85 yards receiving
Kenneth Walker III is third on the list from an odds perspective, but he shouldn't be discounted. A straw poll for The Athletic has the running back winning the award, with Bryce Young and Will Anderson in second and third, respectively.
The Michigan State back enhanced his chances with another stellar game against Maryland. He put up 172 total yards on 32 touches with two touchdowns as the Spartans moved to 9-1 with a 40-21 win.
Walker now leads the country in rushing yards and runs of 10 or more yards, per Pro Football Focus. He's also averaging more yards per carry, yards per game and touchdowns per game than both Mark Ingram II and Derrick Henry, the last two running backs to win the Heisman Trophy.
Saturday's game against Ohio State will be crucial for Walker and the Spartans. A win would put the team in line to compete for a spot in the playoffs and gives the running back a chance to outshine Stroud.
If the Spartans win and he puts up good numbers, his odds are going to see a big boost.
