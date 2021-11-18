Heisman Watch 2021: Top Contenders in Race for College Football's Biggest Honor

0 of 4

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

As the college football season heads toward the homestretch, the Heisman field is only getting more contentious as no one has emphatically claimed the trophy.

Through 11 weeks of the season, the race for this year's trophy is the most open it has been in recent memory. A small contingent of contenders have separated themselves from the pack, but there is little distinction between that group.

Just like the playoff race, there are still plenty of opportunities for things to be sorted out, though. Each of the contenders in the race still has a marquee matchup in which they could make their case to take home college football's biggest honor.

As we head into the final few weeks of rivalries, big games and conference championship games, here's a look at the latest list of top contenders and their chances of winning the award.