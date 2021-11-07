Heisman Watch 2021: Breaking Down Top Candidates in the Race After Week 10

0 of 5

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

As we prepare for the home stretch of the college football season, the Heisman Trophy race is shaping up to be an interesting one this year.

Through 10 weeks of the regular season, it's still a fairly wide-open race.

While the odds are starting to shorten for some of the front-runners, there are still plenty of opportunities for a "Heisman moments" and a late push for someone to emerge as the true favorite.

Last week, it was Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State who did that for himself. The Spartans back had 197 yards and five touchdowns against archrival Michigan in a winning effort. This week, his chances took a blow when the Spartans dropped a shocker to Purdue despite 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Walker.

With the latest ebbs and flows in the race, here's a look at the current favorite and a breakdown of the top candidates.