Biggest Takeaways from WWE Survivor Series 2021 Results

Credit: WWE.com

Damian Priest has had an amazing year in WWE, being called up to the main roster, winning nearly every match he's had and capturing the United States Championship.

That same success felt like it would be extended to Survivor Series. While up against a worthy challenge in intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura, The Archer of Infamy should have been able to pull off a victory.

Instead, while he didn't lose in a more traditional sense, he definitely failed to win. After getting too frustrated with Rick Boogs causing distractions, Priest snapped, broke his guitar and utilized it as a weapon to get disqualified.

Essentially, WWE wanted to push this heel turn and keep Priest from looking weak in a true loss.

Maybe that isn't the best course of action, though, in both kayfabe and from a fan perspective.

If Priest is a heel, he's more likely to suffer losses to put over his competition, as well as to fall victim to these disqualifications. That win-loss record will be tarnished in no time.

Also, Priest's done well as one of the more "cool guy" babyfaces. It's rare for that to catch on without seeming like it's forced and he managed to pull it off. Going in a different direction now and making him a heel like any other will probably result in Priest becoming as bland as his new entrance music.