8 Notable NHL Players Underperforming so Far in 2021-22

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

NHL players usually settle into the routine of an 82-game schedule within a month of the start of the season. They've shaken off the rust of the offseason and adjusted to the increasing tempo and intensity of play as the season progresses.

Many are now performing up to the level expected of them. Some, however, are still struggling to find their form.

Several factors can account for a poor start. In the case of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, it could be adjusting to a new city and teammates after changing clubs in the offseason. Several players could be trying to handle increased workloads or additional responsibilities. A player in his sophomore season could be learning to cope with heightened expectations following a promising rookie campaign.

Here's a look at eight noteworthy players underperforming thus far in 2021-22. Did we miss anyone? Do you agree or disagree with our selections? Feel free to drop us a note in the comments section below.