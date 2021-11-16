8 Notable NHL Players Underperforming so Far in 2021-22

8 Notable NHL Players Underperforming so Far in 2021-22November 16, 2021
NHL players usually settle into the routine of an 82-game schedule within a month of the start of the season. They've shaken off the rust of the offseason and adjusted to the increasing tempo and intensity of play as the season progresses.
Many are now performing up to the level expected of them. Some, however, are still struggling to find their form.
Several factors can account for a poor start. In the case of Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, it could be adjusting to a new city and teammates after changing clubs in the offseason. Several players could be trying to handle increased workloads or additional responsibilities. A player in his sophomore season could be learning to cope with heightened expectations following a promising rookie campaign.
Here's a look at eight noteworthy players underperforming thus far in 2021-22. Did we miss anyone? Do you agree or disagree with our selections? Feel free to drop us a note in the comments section below.
Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
The third overall pick by the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL draft, Tim Stutzle enjoyed a promising rookie performance last season. However, he's off to a shaky start to his sophomore campaign.
Stützle finished the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign with 12 goals and 29 points in 53 games, sitting sixth among Senators scorers but only seven points behind leading scorer Brady Tkachuk. The young winger also finished fifth among last season's rookie scorers.
Expectations were high for Stutzle entering this season. On Sept. 24, Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan reported the 19-year-old German was generating buzz with a strong training camp, garnering praise from his teammates for his world-class skill level.
Those skills, however, have yet to come to the fore as Stutzle sat with just six points in his first 15 games. The effort, speed and all-around play isn't lacking, he's still logging top-six minutes and has generated scoring opportunities, but the points aren't piling up as expected.
Stutzle could be feeling some pressure to raise his game and meet the increased expectations brought about by his rookie season and training camp performance. He wouldn't be the first young NHL player to encounter a sophomore slump.
It's still early in the season, leaving Stutzle plenty of time to start finding his offensive range. Still, the longer this scoring slump goes on, the more it could affect his overall performance as the schedule goes on.
Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets
After three full seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Jack Roslovic was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets along with Patrik Laine in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois. The 24-year-old Columbus native was thrilled to be playing for his hometown club. He looked forward to an opportunity to play top-six minutes after seeing checking-line duty with the Jets.
Roslovic finished tied for second among Jackets scorers last season, tallying a career-high 34 points in 48 games during the shortened schedule. Having inked a two-year contract before reporting to the Jackets last season, he was looking forward to a better performance in 2021-22.
After missing the playoffs last season, the Jackets are off to a respectable 7-5-0 start under first-year head coach Brad Larsen entering Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Roslovic collected two assists in the Jackets' opening game but has managed just one other since. He's now centering their third line while averaging 12 minutes, 17 seconds in time on ice per game.
Roslovic said he's not satisfied with his lack of production during a Nov. 7 interview with The Athletic's Aaron Portzline. However, he was pleased with the club's improvement and believed his production would improve soon, refusing to become frustrated with his situation. Meanwhile, Larsen told Portzline he had no issue with Roslovic's effort but felt several players were outperforming him at this point.
It could be only a matter of time before Roslovic regains his form and plays his way back among the Jackets' top-six. Still, there's no denying he's off last season's promising pace. If he doesn't snap out of his funk soon, it could also affect what his next contract with the Jackets looks like.
Kasperi Kapanen, Pittsburgh Penguins
Taking a quick glance at Kasperi Kapanen's stats through his first 14 games of this season shows the 25-year-old right wing has four goals and five assists for nine points. Those are respectable totals for a top-six winger sitting third among his club's leading scorers.
A closer look, however, reveals Kapanen went pointless in nine of those contests. Before his hat trick against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 6, he'd managed just four assists up to that point.
Kapanen netted 11 goals and 30 points in 40 games during last season's shortened schedule. With the Penguins starting this season with superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin sidelined by surgeries, Kapanen was among their top-six forwards expected to pick up the offensive slack. So far, however, the results have been disappointing.
On Nov. 1, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Penguins coach Mike Sullivan called Kapanen's performance “inconsistent” and briefly demoted him to the fourth line. Two days later, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Mike DeFabo reported the winger acknowledged it was an up-and-down season for him thus far, adding the bounces weren't going his way.
DeFabo noted Sullivan expressed his belief during the preseason that Kapanen could blossom into an elite player. He's getting the opportunities to do so this season but his production has been lacking. That could improve once Crosby and Malkin return to the lineup, but that would make him more of a complementary winger instead of one who can drive the offense.
Roope Hintz, Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars are undergoing a disappointing start to this season. Missing the 2021 playoffs after reaching the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, they looked for a collective bounce-back effort in 2021-22. However, they're sitting near the bottom of the league with a 2.38 goals-per-game average and are six points out of a wild-card berth in the Western Conference standings.
Several of the Stars' notable point producers, including Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski, John Klingberg and captain Jamie Benn, aren't scoring at their usual pace. The same goes for left wing Roope Hintz with just five points in 12 games.
A big, skillful forward, the 6'3", 210-pound Hintz has steadily improved since his 22-point performance in 58 games during his rookie campaign of 2018-19. Despite being hampered by injuries, he tallied 19 goals and 33 points in 60 games during his sophomore season and finished third among Stars scorers in 2020-21 with 43 points in 41 games.
Big things were expected of Hintz this season. He's fully recovered from surgery in May to repair a nagging tendon issue in his groin area, playing in every one of the Stars' games thus far. The 24-year-old Finn is second among his teammates in puck possession (55.1) and third with 35 shots while sitting fifth among Stars forwards with 16:25 in ice time per game.
Like the rest of his teammates, Hintz is getting chances, but the puck just isn't going in. As long as his drought continues, the Stars are going to have trouble climbing up into playoff contention.
Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens
After surprising the hockey world with an underdog run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens are off to their worst start since 1941-42. Jeff Petry's performance through their first 17 games has been among the key factors behind their early-season struggles.
Almost everyone on the Canadiens roster is underperforming this season. Nick Suzuki is the only player to reach double digits in points. Promising rookie winger and playoff hero Cole Caufield was demoted to the minors. Several key players are sidelined by injuries, including stars Carey Price and Shea Weber—the latter is out for the season with potentially career-ending injuries.
Petry's play, however, is particularly troubling. A big, all-around defenseman who logs big minutes, the 6'3”, 209-pounder has been a reliable presence for the Canadiens, especially in generating offense from the blue line. The 33-year-old entered this season with four consecutive 40-plus point campaigns on his resume.
So far this season, Petry's generated just two assists in 17 games. He's struggling to carry the burden of leadership on the defense corps in Weber's absence. Losing regular defense partner Joel Edmundson since the start of the season to injury has also affected his game. On Nov. 14, the Montreal Gazette's Pat Hickey speculated Petry could also be trying to play through an injury.
Petry's performance should improve once he gets healthier and Edmundson returns to action. That won't be enough to save the Canadiens' season. Still, a better game from their best offensive blueliner could provide some much-needed punch to their otherwise anaemic scoring.
Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken surprised the hockey world by signing Philipp Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million contract on July 28. An established starting goaltender and finalist for the 2021 Vezina Trophy, the 29-year-old was expected to complete what was projected to be a solid defense for the expansion club.
Things haven't gone too well thus far for Grubauer. While the Kraken are giving up the fewest shots-against per game (26.1), their 3.67 goals-against per game is the second-highest. His .880 save percentage is second-worst among goalies with at least five starts, while his 3.18 goals-against average is also among the league's worst.
A closer look at the numbers reveals Grubauer is having difficulty at even strength, with the lowest save percentage (.878) in that category. He's given up the most even-strength goals (32) among all starters. In his four victories, he gave up three or fewer goals but allowed four or more goals in four of his seven regulation defeats.
Prior to joining the Kraken, Grubauer's GAA went above 2.64 only once, and that was the 3.57 he sported in the two games he played for the Washington Capitals in 2012-13. His save percentage never dropped below .915.
It would be easy to chalk up Grubauer's less than stellar numbers to playing on an expansion team, but the Kraken play a responsible defensive game. His difficulties between the pipes could be the result of adjusting to new teammates and a different system in a new city. He also faced a heavy workload with backup Chris Driedger sidelined for six games by a lower-body injury.
Grubauer has plenty of time remaining in this season to reverse his fortunes. A healthy Driedger could also ease his workload and allow him the rest between games to recuperate.
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
It took less than three seasons for Elias Pettersson to establish himself as the Vancouver Canucks' first-line center. The fifth-overall pick in the 2017 NHL draft, he took home the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2018-19. The following season, he led them to the 2020 playoffs with 66 points in 68 games.
Armed with a new three-year contract worth an annual average value of $7.35 million, the 23-year-old Pettersson approached this season fully recovered from the wrist injury that prematurely ended his 2020-21 campaign. In August, he indicated he was "hungry for revenge" and keen to return to action.
Pettersson has decent numbers (three goals, nine points) through his first 16 games but sits sixth among Canucks scorers, well behind J.T. Miller's team-leading 18 points. His 0.56 points-per-game percentage is far below the 0.93 of his previous three seasons. He didn't score an even-strength goal during that stretch, had only two multi-point games and was held scoreless in 10 contests.
On Oct. 30, The Vancouver Province's Patrick Johnston reported Canucks head coach Travis Green said Pettersson needed to get moving more, and the young center acknowledged the issue: "I think I've been too, like, stationary, trying to find an opening instead of making the play, moving my feet."
That problem, however, has persisted. Following a humiliating 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 11, The Athletic's Harman Dayal singled out Pettersson's lack of production and his inability to drive the play as he used to.
Pettersson's problem could be the result of missing most of training camp as his agent and Canucks management hammered out his new contract. However, teammate Quinn Hughes missed the same amount of time, and he's second among Canucks scorers with 14 points in 15 games.
Whatever's behind Pettersson's sluggish start, he'll have to find a solution soon. The Canucks have just five wins in 16 games and are in danger of falling too far behind in the standings to climb back into playoff contention. They need their top center at his best.
Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
Marc-Andre Fleury is among the NHL's top goaltenders, sitting third on the all-time wins list with 495 victories. He's appeared in five Stanley Cup Finals and has three Cup rings to his name. However, he's enduring one of the worst starts in his career in what's been an up-and-down year for the 36-year-old netminder.
The first half of 2021 saw Fleury enjoy the best regular-season performance of his long career. He also backstopped the Vegas Golden Knights to second place in last season's overall standings. His efforts garnered him the first Vezina Trophy of his long career.
In July, the Golden Knights traded Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks. Although he had just one season remaining on his contract, his $7 million annual average value was too expensive for the Golden Knights to carry into this season.
The acquisition of Fleury was one of several offseason moves by the Blackhawks in hope of building upon last season's promising performance. However, things haven't panned out as expected for the Blackhawks. The club lurched to a 1-9-2 record before replacing head coach Jeremy Colliton with Derek King on an interim basis.
Fleury, meanwhile, won just three of 10 starts. His 3.50 goals-against average and .897 save percentage during that stretch ranked among the worst for NHL goalies with at least five games played.
Adjusting to a new city, teammates and system played a part in Fleury's early struggles this season. It doesn't help that the depth of talent in front of him in Chicago is inferior to that he enjoyed in Vegas. Turning 37 on Nov. 28, age could also be a factor in his slow start.
Fleury is on the list of six potential goaltending candidates for Canada's 2022 Olympic men's hockey team. If his struggles persist it could affect his chances of making the cut for Team Canada.
Stats (as of Nov. 15, 2021) via NHL.com. Salary info via Cap Friendly.