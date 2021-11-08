Updated Projection for Canada's 2022 Olympic Men's Hockey Roster

1 of 8

Florence Labelle/Getty Images

On Oct. 25, The Hockey News' Matt Larkin reported Canada had named six goaltenders among its list of Olympic candidates before the Oct. 15 deadline. The 11 other countries in the tournament submitted five, but Canada received an exemption because of the uncertainty over the status of Montreal Canadiens netminder Carey Price.

The list of submitted candidates hasn't been announced. Citing The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, Larkin indicated they were Price, Marc-Andre Fleury of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, Darcy Kuemper of the Colorado Avalanche, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils.

Price, 34, appeared to be the top contender for the starter's job after backstopping the underdog Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup final. He held that role for Canada's 2014 team and their 2016 World Cup of Hockey squad. Price returned from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program on Monday, and there's no timetable for his return to action. Nevertheless, he remains a strong candidate.

Fleury was Canada's third goalie on Canada's 2010 Olympic squad. While he's off to a difficult start with the Blackhawks this season, the 36-year-old won the Vezina Trophy last year with the Vegas Golden Knights. His performance this season could determine whether he has a spot on this roster.

Jordan Binnington played a crucial role in the St.Louis Blues' Stanley Cup run in 2019, becoming a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy. Now 28, his stats aren't as stellar compared to those from his rookie campaign. He also lacks experience in international competition.

Hart, 23, was among our original trio, but his youth and poor performance last season could hurt his chances of making the final selection. He's off to a better start this term and could get the call if he maintains that effort. He has international experience as a gold medalist for Canada at the 2018 World Junior Championship.

Kuemper put up solid numbers over the previous three seasons with the woeful Arizona Coyotes. The 31-year-old also carried Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 World Championship. The only downside is he has a recent history of lower-body injuries.

Blackwood has starter potential, but his stats with the Devils have been inconsistent. The 24-year-old didn't make his season debut until Monday after being sidelined by offseason heel surgery. He played for Canada's silver medal team at the 2019 World Championship.